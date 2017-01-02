‘Dine United’ slated for Jan. 26

United Way launches fundraising campaign

ALBANY — United Way has announced Jan. 26, 2017 as the date for “Dine United,” the annual event designed to bring the restaurants of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties together in an effort to help the people of the community struggling to keep their jobs, pay their bills and maintain a decent quality of life for their families.

Through United Way and its affiliated agencies, restaurant staff and their patrons can help fellow residents with critical needs such as food, clothing, shelter, child care, safety from domestic violence, help for Alzheimer’s and much more.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 restaurants in all three counties will be participating in Dine United by either donating a percent of their proceeds, a percent of the wait staff tips or a straight donation to the United Way of the Adirondack Region.

If you would like to be a part of this event as a participating restaurant, contact the United Way office at 561-0028 by Jan. 6, 2017.

United Way opens non-profit application period

ALBANY — The United Way of the Adirondack Region recently announced an open application opportunity for all agencies and organizations wishing to become a member agency of SEFA (State Employees Federated Appeal) campaign for year 2017.

Agencies and organizations wishing to apply may obtain the necessary paperwork by getting it off the New York State SEFA web-site, at sefanys.org.

This is a digital application that needs to be submitted electronically and then a printable version of the application will be displayed.

For more information, contact Kathy Snow, Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton SEFA Coordinator, at 563-0028 or by email at kathy@unitedwayadk.org.

All applicants must be a certified nonprofit organization and show proof. Deadline for applications is Jan. 15, 2017.