‘Don’t you ever give up,’ teacher tells ELCS graduating class

× Elizabethtown-Lewis Central grads share a moment ahead of their commencement ceremony on Friday, June 23. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — Coby Schaefer liked Legos when he was a kid.

Schaefer had to use available materials, and the structures were cobbled together using mismatched parts of varying colors.

But the structure ultimately held firm, said the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central class president and salutatorian.

Just like his class.

“We’re all very different, but we fit together somehow to make up the class,” Schaefer told his classmates at their commencement ceremony.

Valedictorian Tess Andrade encouraged her fellow graduates to brush off their fears of the unknown.

“Fear is just another four-letter word that starts with F,” Andrade said.

Her advice: “Keep learning, keep your eyes open, and opportunities will find you.”

× “I’d like to begin by clearing one thing up — yes, I am wearing socks and sandals,” said Salutatorian Coby Schaefer, pictured here with Valedictorian Tess Andrade. Photo by Pete DeMola

Twenty-three students graduated from the district’s 79th commencement ceremony on Friday, a brisk event that included all of the touchstones — including the flower children and long list of scholarship awardees.

But while brief in its execution — speakers sailed through their speeches despite what their class advisor pegged as the “overwhelming and nerve-wracking nature” of the event — the celebration contained its fair share of poignancy.

English teacher Susan Rice recalled her final conversation with her late colleague, Rebecca Bosley, the beloved science teacher who passed away in January from cancer.

Bosley awoke from a nap, smiled gently and encouraged Rice to spend more time with her loved ones.

“I am with someone I love,” Rice said.

The students smiled at the final lesson from two remarkable teachers.

Rice writes a poem each year for the graduating class. But the teacher and class advisor dispensed with that tradition this year and wrote a song instead.

“It’s a song without music or singing,” she joked.

“Hold onto Love” is taken from her new LP “Don’t You Ever Give Up.”

“It has 23 tracks and they’re all my favorite,” she quipped.

Rice dedicated a song to each of the kids, all of them character studies of the group now being dispatched on their next adventure, from their dry humor to competitive spirit and quiet observance.

“Our love will go with you as you conquer it all,” Rice said.