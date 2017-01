SARANAC LAKE — “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau has released his button design for the 2017 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Using the Winter Carnival’s designated theme “Adirondack Wildlife,” Trudeau’s illustration shows “Doonesbury” character Zonker holding a canoe paddle with a wildlife scene in the background.

The button costs $4 and will be available at merchants throughout Saranac Lake and in Bloomingdale beginning this week.

For more information contact Barb Martin at 891-2382.