‘Envirothon’ qualifier upcoming

WESTPORT — On May 11, the North Adirondack Regional Envirothon (NARE) will be held at Paul Smith’s College.

The NARE program brings schools from Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties together to compete for the opportunity to participate in the New York State Envirothon.

The Envirothon involves teams of five students from each school in understanding environmental stewardship and protection. The current issue for 2017 is agricultural soil and water conservation stewardship. The students are required to answer questions and demonstrate hands on application of these topics.

For more information on the Envirothon, contact Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Dave Reckahn at 962-8225.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines