‘Envirothon’ qualifier upcoming

× Expand Past North Adirondack Regional Envirothon winners

WESTPORT — On May 11, the North Adirondack Regional Envirothon (NARE) will be held at Paul Smith’s College.

The NARE program brings schools from Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties together to compete for the opportunity to participate in the New York State Envirothon.

The Envirothon involves teams of five students from each school in understanding environmental stewardship and protection. The current issue for 2017 is agricultural soil and water conservation stewardship. The students are required to answer questions and demonstrate hands on application of these topics.

For more information on the Envirothon, contact Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Dave Reckahn at 962-8225.