‘Fall Into Fun’ is here

TICONDEROGA | “Fall Into Fun” is coming to the Ticonderoga area.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is promoting many events happening in the Ticonderoga area this fall.

There are bazaars, crafts fairs, concerts and other events on tap this season.

“We extend a heartfelt greeting and invitation to community members and visitors to experience all the area has to offer,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said. “Whatever the season, the Ticonderoga area offers a wide variety of scenic beauty, rich history, arts and cultural opportunities, recreational activities and of course fantastic events.”

Details, as well as a “Fall Into Fun” rack card, are on the website. Printed versions are available at the chamber office and will be distributed throughout the area and region.

For a complete calendar of events, contact the chamber office at 518-585-6619 or visit ticonderogany.com.