‘Festival of Colors’ returns Sept. 9

The annual Festival of Colors in Wilmington will return Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the tee-ball field on Springfield Road.

WILMINGTON | The annual Festival of Colors will kick off in Wilmington next Saturday.

The event, which celebrates the unofficial beginning of fall, is slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the tee-ball field on Springfield Road.

New this year, replacing the normal chili cook-off, is the Battle of the Cupcakes.

Local bakers will put their flour where their mouth is and go head to head in an epic battle to create the best tasting cupcakes.

Beyond the new offerings, old favorites will return.

The day-long celebration will be jam-packed with activities for kids — including horse and pony rides.

A kid-friendly comedy show, featuring a performance from a clown and her assistants, will kickstart the day.

For adults, there will be a plethora of local art, food and crafts to peruse and enjoy.

There will be arts demonstrations lead by local artists throughout the day.

Raisinhead, a popular rock band known for their Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers covers, is also slated to perform.

For more information on this free event, visit whitefaceregion.com or contact the Whiteface Mountain Regional Visitors Bureau at 518-946-2255.