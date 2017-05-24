‘Fight like a boss’: Fundraiser, donations benefit young cancer patient

× Expand Photo provided Gregory Hayes, 6, shares a smile with family members following some treatment related to his kidney cancer. A benefit fundraiser was held for Gregory and his family May 6 and hundreds turned out for the event.

BRANT LAKE — A young local boy is undergoing a lengthy series of treatments for cancer.

To show their support, several hundred northern Warren County residents turned out for a fundraiser to help his family endure the medical crisis and its resulting financial hardships.

The benefit event held for Gregory Hayes, 6, drew a capacity crowd May 6 to the YMCA Adirondack Outreach Center in Horicon.

The event featured bidding on gift baskets, goods and services, as well as raffles, music by a local deejay, food and convivial socializing.

Nearly 200 donated gift baskets or items went to the highest bidder, Gregory’s great-aunt Bonnie Cleveland said.

The community party raised $8,377, including a sum local resident Theresa Hanaburgh won in a 50-50 raffle and then gave back to benefit young Gregory’s family, Cleveland said.

“People are amazing — they’re so generous,” she said. “When things go wrong in our community, so many people turn out to help.”

Gregory was diagnosed with kidney cancer in early March, he had his left kidney removed March 20 and undergone a round of radiation, and he’s now facing six months of chemotherapy.

When Cleveland made her $8,377 deposit in the Gregory Gordon Hayes benefit account at the Chestertown branch of Glens Falls National Bank, she found out that about $2,705 additional had been deposited to help out the boy’s family.

The financial contributions have also included donations made in memory of the late Delores Corrine Foster of Queensbury, whose family directed that any memorial gifts go to aid Gregory Hayes, Cleveland said. Foster’s great-grandson is a schoolmate of Gregory’s.

Providing extra care for Gregory and various medically related expenses have caused not only financial stress for his family, but time pressures as well — and the community has responded accordingly.

Several dozen families have been providing nutritious, complete meals for the family nearly daily, signing up through the website TakeThemaMeal.com.

Also, people have been donating through the “Hope for Gregory” page at GoFundMe.com.

As of Monday, $3,561 has been raised through the website.

T-shirts have also been for sale online, emblazoned with the slogan “Gregory - Fight Like a Boss” and “Gregory’s Battle is My Battle.”

Additionally, people have been dropping off returnable containers to Direct Deposit Redemption Center in Warrensburg, specifying that the account of Gregory Gordon Hayes be credited.

Members of the Chestertown Rotary Club grilled up hot dogs and hamburgers for the fundraiser, and other local chefs prepared their specialties.

The crowd was so large that the Adirondack Outreach Center couldn’t accommodate all those attending alongside the many tables filled with donated items up for bid, Cleveland said.

However, the members of the Chestertown Fire Department erected a tent outside and the firefighters of Horicon set up tables and chairs to accommodate the overflow crowd, Cleveland said.

Many people helped out, she said. One woman baked 500 cupcakes for the benefit party which was organized by Cleveland with the help of Becky Otruba, Queenie Cleveland, Sheri and Micki Cleveland and Mary Clark.

Cleveland said she’s impressed with the community support that surfaces in the North Warren area when families are in need.

“All these contributions are really going to help out the Hayes family a lot,” she said. “It’s just awesome.”