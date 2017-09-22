‘Fleek’ singer coming to Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records PnB Rock will perform at Retro Live in downtown Plattsburgh on Sept. 23.

PLATTSBURGH | Nationally-renowned rapper PnB Rock will perform at Retro Live in downtown Plattsburgh on Sept. 23.

The “Fleek” singer, born Rakim Allen, is heavily influenced by his native turf of Philly.

“At first I would look at R&B artists like they’re all about love, and soft,” he said in a statement provided by his record label, Atlantic Records. “Then I saw you could be a street boy and sing and still be hot — I knew I could do that s***.”

Rock was sent away to a youth detention program at 13 years old for robbery.

A stint in prison followed. It was there where he learned to blend calming melodies with hard street stories.

“There were people up there singing in the yard. They were doing the same thing that I was doing, but they were serious with it,” he said. “There would be crowds around them and that was our entertainment, everybody loved it.”

He wrote his first mixtape, “RNB,” while incarcerated.

Since then, with a stream of singles and inclusion on the soundtrack for the most recent installment of the wildly popular "Fast and the Furious” film franchise, Rock has risen to national popularity.

“I got a new sound for sure,” he said. “I could touch different topics that these other artists can’t touch, because I’m in the streets.”

Tickets to the Retro Live Fall Fest, featuring PnB Rock, range from $15-70. VIP packages are available, according to the venue’s social media page.

This show, slated for 6:30 p.m., is ages 18 and up. For more information, call Retro Live at 518-666-6020.