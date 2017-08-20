‘Floating Classroom’ educates group about Schroon Lake

× Set for Life lottery winner John Lewis scratched off a $5 million winner in June and here accepted the proceeds with annual payments of $172,068 alongside his girlfriend Mary Williams, left; his mom Pat Lewis; and Yolanda Vega, spokeswoman and lottery number selector extraordinaire for the New York State Lottery. Photo by Kim Dedam

SCHROON LAKE | Schroon Lake is a comparatively small lake, but has a very large watershed.

That’s what educators from the Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI) at Paul Smith College told a group participating in the “Floating Classroom” program on Aug. 9.

The Eastern Shore of Schroon Lake Association (ESSLA) sponsored this summer’s second session of the Floating Classroom, which is coordinated using AWI scientists. Word of Life donates one of the shuttle boats and crew.

“The boat holds 25, and after the staff, captain and crew, we usually have about 18 seats to fill,” said Elli Muller of ESSLA.

Muller said Paul Smith College and Professor Curt Stager are known for environmental education, and the instructors, Jake Sporn, Jeff Sann and Jackie Howard were all graduates of Paul Smith. Howard, she said, got a masters from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Howard, the AWI Education and Outreach Coordinator, took the class through a number of statistics about Schroon Lake.

While the surface area is 4,107 acres, he said, the entire watershed that feeds into the lake is over 335,000 acres. Sann said, by contrast, the surface area of Lake George is about 28,000 acres, but it has a smaller watershed than Schroon Lake.

There are advantages to having a larger watershed, according to Sann, but it depends upon what is in the watershed. Developed and paved areas can result in more chemical runoff entering the lake.

The AWI instructors also demonstrated how they measure the depth and temperature of the lake. Sann used a Sechi disk, which allows them to see to what depth sunlight penetrates the surface of the water. The amount of sunlight, the amount of silt disbursed in the water and plant growth can affect how far light can penetrate the water.

Schroon Lake water is very clean, Howard said, adding that the water has a AA rating as potable water.“You could actually drink right out of the lake,” Howard said, but advised that the New York State Department of Health would not recommend it.

The Floating Classroom also touched on invasive species. Howard said invasive species have not been as problematic as in other lakes, which are seeing Eurasian milfoil and water chestnuts.

Asked why the invasive species are a problem, Howard said foreign species introduced to the lake have no natural predators or restrictions to inhibit their growth, and plant life can take over and harm the lake, its aquatic life and can he a hindrance to bathing and boating.

According to Muller, ESSLA had invited people from the Paradox Lake and Schroon Lake Associations and the YMCA to attend the Floating Classroom.

“We would like to get more children to attend,” she said.