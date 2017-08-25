‘Flotilla on Blue Mountain Lake’ being revived after 135 years

× Expand Renowned early American photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard captured this image of the Prospect House in 1889.

INDIAN LAKE | A Festival of Lights held in 1882 to celebrate the opening of the Prospect House at Blue Mountain Lake will be revived with the Blue Mountain Lake Flotilla Festival, to be held on Sunday, Aug. 27.

According to Patty Mahoney from the Town of Indian Lake, 135 years ago a festival of lights, featuring a steamboat towing about 75 row boats — some decorated with Chinese lanterns — was put on by the Prospect House, the first hotel in the world with electric lights in every room.

Floating lanterns were also drifting on the lake as an orchestra played, a cannon roared salute, and gospel singers raised their voices.

The Town of Indian Lake, the Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of businesses and organizations are helping to organize or support the 2017 flotilla, including: Prospect Point Cottages, the Hedges, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, Adirondack Experience:The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, and various businesses and individuals throughout the local community.

David Ostreicher, coordinator for the event, said some of the original Prospect House is still on the property.

“My family still lives in the former generator building,” he said.

Ostreicher said the purpose of the 2017 flotilla is to try to recapture and celebrate local history and bring the community together.

“We wanted to see an event that will benefit local businesses, but the real reason is to bring the community together to celebrate history and light up the future. It will be quite a spectacle, and we hope to be an annual event,” he said.

Activities for the day include a 3 p.m. blessing of the fleet at the 1885 Church of the Transfiguration, a 4 p.m. there will be a historical tour at The Hedges, camp of Civil War Gen. Hiram Duryea, who participated in the original flotilla.

At 5:30 p.m. there will be a reception at the Prospect Point Cottages. At 7:15 p.m. the flotilla will begin a wide arc around the eastern shore of the lake and make landing at Prospect Point Cove around 8 p.m., where a refreshments will be served and music will be performed.