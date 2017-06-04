‘Fort Ti’ film will get screening

× Expand Photo provided This is a poster for the 1950s 3D film, “Fort Ti.”

TICONDEROGA – It made up much of its its history, but the 1950s 3D film, “Fort Ti,” has a charm that endears it to viewers.

To see “Fort Ti” in color, the Ticonderoga Historical Society invited the public to a free movie night on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House.

The 1953 movie is notable for being filmed in the then-innovative 3D format and directed by William Castle, who went on to direct some classic horror films.

It also portrays Fort Ticonderoga as a wooden stockade-type western fort.

“In spite of its setting in the Adirondacks, ‘Fort Ti’ is considered to be a western and the first one to be filmed in 3D,” said William Dolback, president of the Ticonderoga Historical Society.

The version the society is shown won’t be in 3D, which required special glasses, but lots of objects, like tomahawks, will come straight at the camera.

The film stars George Montgomery as Capt. Jed Horn of Rogers’ Rangers. It was shot on the Ray Corrigan Ranch in Simi Valley, Calif., site of many a western film.

While the plot centers on Fort Ticonderoga and the activities of Rogers’ Rangers during the 18th century French and Indian War, the movie does not depict events with historical accuracy, Dolback said.

“The movie is far removed from actual events,” he said. “However, it is great fun, quite campy and has lots of action, and at least one romance thrown in for good measure. It is meant to be enjoyed within the framework of the 1950s and the liberties taken by filmmakers of that period.”

All of the movie nights are free and refreshments will be available for a modest price.

Specific information regarding programs and events can be obtained by calling the Historical Society at 518 585-7868, or checking the website at ticonderogahistoricalsociety.org.