‘Forward for Recovery’ 5K returns this weekend

× Expand Photo provided The annual “Recovery Run” 5K will return to the Plattsburgh City Beach this weekend.

PLATTSBURGH | Runners will kick up sand at the annual “Forward for Recovery” 5K run this weekend.

Set for 8 a.m. on June 9 at the Plattsburgh City Beach, proceeds from the race will benefit the Champlain Valley Family Center’s (CVFC) summer camp for local kids.

“Our program is solely budgeted based on what we raise from this fundraiser,” said CVFC Prevention Services Director Nichole Christiansen.

With help from the money raised through this run, CVFC targets at-risk youth with week-long, activity-packed programs designed to bolster interpersonal skills and prevent future substance abuse.

“The purpose is really to steer youth away from substance abuse,” said CVFC Board President Virginia Brady.

The Recovery Run, now in its fifth year, drew over 100 participants last year.

With the course set to loop from the city beach toward the Crete Center, down Route 9 and back, organizers are anticipating even more runners this year.

A fun run and obstacle course for kids is scheduled directly after the race.

“It’s really a lot of fun,” said Brady.

Face painters for kids, and Joe Ferris, an artist that specializes in caricatures, will also be on site.

Runners can register ahead of time at the Champlain Valley Family Center on Ampersand Drive, or through the Adirondack Coast events page at runsignup.com/race/ny/plattsburgh/5kfwdforrecovery.

A registration fee, which includes a t-shirt and medal, is $20 in advance and $25 day-of. Race packet pickup begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The race kicks off at 9:15 a.m.

Registration for the kids’ fun run, open to children ages 10 and under, will begin on-site at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $5 per child, and a parent must be present. The fun run will begin at 10:15 a.m.