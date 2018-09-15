‘Garrow’ filming continues

× Expand Foote's Port Henry Diner At the table scene it is : Joel Plue, Bob O'Brien, John Love, Yvonne Payette and running in is Miqwell Florchez.

PORT HENRY | The cozy cottage at the Edgemont Bed and Breakfast is the perfect size for an Adirondack getaway.

But for a film crew, camera equipment and a cast of movie stars, not so much. It was hot last week, and cinematographer Korey Rowe apologized as he shot the scene over and over, trying to get it just right.

“I know it’s hot, I know everyone’s sweating — although I kind of like that look,” he told the actors portraying Robert and Edith (Ellen in the film) Garrow, as they worked through a scene in which Garrow sullenly ignores his wife and family in pursuit of a pack of smokes.

When Ellen has no cigarettes, Garrow, played by Jay Christianson, asks for her purse.

“You know I don’t have any money,” Ellen says with a tense laugh, before the psycho-killer ominously mumbles that he’ll get them somewhere else and stalks out of the room.

The long weekend of shooting for the upcoming drama “Garrow”, which featured a police search in a vintage helicopter, is the final piece in the project of indie producer and director Lori Bailey, formerly of Mineville, who has used the hardscrapple mining community as a backdrop for her films.

Garrow’s bizarre story, which reached a climax in the summer of 1973, is well-known locally and received widespread press at the time, but perhaps due to the isolation of the mountains, it has not endured at the national level.

Actor Terri Garber, whose roles have included Ashton Main in the ABC miniseries “North and South,” and Leslie Carrington on the primetime soap “Dynasty,” said she’s followed a number or true-crime stories such as Son of Sam, but the Garrow story was new to her. “I read the book about him and thought, wow, this is fascinating,” she said.

It’s not the easiest of roles, because, in contrast to Garrow himself, there is relatively little said about his wife. Beyond being an abusive relationship, there was the growing realization that she was living with a monster.

Garrow was a rapist and serial killer before the phrase had been coined, said actor and USC film professor Philip Casnoff, who has film and TV credits include “The Post,” “Homeland” and “NCIS.”

Garrow killed four people (as well as the summer tourist trade) and eluded police for 12 terrifying days in the Adirondacks.

Newspaper stories from the time tell of tape recorded messages from Edith and their 13-year-old son blaring from a police helicopter pleading with Garrow to put down his gun and come out of the woods. It would have been useful to hear Edith’s voice, Garber said, but the tape has been lost to time.

At his trial, Garrow surprised everyone by taking the stand in his own defense and telling his deeply disturbing life’s story, which included an exceedingly abusive childhood at the hands of an alcoholic father and a mother known around town for her cruelty. He vividly described how this turned him into a loner and fueled sexual dysfunctions that included “fooling around” with farm animals.

The film revolves around the courtroom drama, telling his story in flashbacks. “He was on the stand telling the story as he saw it,” Casnoff said. “It was horribly fascinating. There is an unfortunate, emotional logic to the things that he did.”

His story was one of trying his whole life to control his impulses, without success. So heinous were his crimes and so spooked was the Adirondack community that summer that one group of campers near Speculator, upon learning he was in the area, abandoned their campsite without taking down their tents or even clearing the food off their picnic table. His lawyers put him on the stand hoping, without result, that he might be found innocent by reason of insanity.

Casnoff said it’s a horrifying story, but Bailey’s film is more nuanced. “It’s not a horror movie,” he said. “Sometimes less is more.”