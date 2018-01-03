‘Girls Who Code’ signs on in Plattsburgh

× Expand File photo Girls Who Code, a weekly technology club geared toward middle and high school girls, will land at the Plattsburgh Public Library on Jan. 9, 2018.

PLATTSBURGH | There’s a notable gender gap in the United States’ computer science industry, according to Adirondack P-TECH Coordinator Michele Armani, and the work to close that gap can start here in Plattsburgh.

Armani is teaming up with mentor coordinator and AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer Ruth Kouadio to bring Girls Who Code, a weekly coding and technology club geared toward middle and high school girls, to the Plattsburgh Public Library.

The club’s first meeting is set for Jan. 9, 2018 at 3:30 p.m.

Girls who sign up for this weekly club will learn the skills of coding necessary to solve real-world problems, Armani said.

“These girls will learn skills of coding and develop an idea — they’ll actually be able to choose a situation they see in the real world and think of ways to solve it using coding. It’s all up to them.”

There are at least three times as many men as women working in the computer science industry, according to a report from the National Science Foundation.

With the Plattsburgh Girls Who Code club, Armani says that she hopes to inspire young women to pursue a technology career.

“I think it’s important for girls to learn how to code because historically, at least in the United States, women earn significantly less than men,” Armani said. “And coding is a very well-paying job. If we can improve girls’ confidence in entering this male-dominated industry, we can bridge that gap.”

“We want women to be excited about careers that are science and technology related,” Kouadio added.

This club is part of the Girls Who Code network, a nationwide community with over 40,000 members.

“Girls Who Code was founded five years ago with the belief that computing skills are a critical path to security and prosperity in today’s job market,” Founder Reshma Saujani wrote on the Girls Who Code website.

“At Girls Who Code, we believe the gender gap in technology is an issue we must all come together to solve.”

Enrollment for Girls Who Code in Plattsburgh is open now, and the club is free to attend. Female students in grades 6-12 are encouraged to apply by contacting achiarenzelli35@gmail.com or rkoua002@plattsburgh.edu.

“It’s a very exciting field to get into and girls don’t need to be afraid,” Kouadio said. “They can do anything men can do.”