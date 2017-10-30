‘Grammie’ crotchets afghans for military veterans

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Shown is one style of afghan Adirondack resident Edna Trumble makes to give to military veterans. After losing her husband, she needed to pass the time, and she began crocheting afghans. She began donating them to veterans as a way of honoring their service.

ADIRONDACK | A little over four years ago, Edna Trumble’s husband of 33 years, Ande died, and she found herself alone.

What’s more, her television went out shortly thereafter, and she found herself without a distraction. As a result, she started cleaning clutter out of the house, and in the process she found a cache of yarn.

Trumble had been working at fiber arts since she was a child, being encouraged by her grandmother to start knitting and crocheting.

“My grandmother thought it was something I should learn. You learned these things because expected of you, I guess,” she said.

Trumble said first husband was an Air Force veteran, and second husband, Ande (which is “Edna” spelled backwards) Bauridel, was declared F-4 and turned down for the Navy.

“That always bothered him a great deal. He was very patriotic,” Trumble said.

Trumble said she actually enjoyed knitting more than crocheting, but when she found the yarn she decided to start crocheting afghans. Not really sure what she could do with them, she contacted the local chamber of commerce and was directed to Joanne Ellsworth, commander of American Legion Post 964 in Chestertown.

“She delivered some afghans, and has always given us some a couple times per year,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth said the first time Trumble gave her some afghans she wanted them to go to older veterans or those in veterans homes. She said they got them to veterans in Albany and Syracuse, but Trumble really wanted North Warren area veterans to get them.

“We started with the elderly veterans in nursing home, then started to pass them out to veterans in the community,” Ellsworth said. “They don’t have to be a member of the (American) Legion or the VFW.”

Once she used the yarn she had, Trumble said she created her own patterns, using a red, white, and blue theme. One pattern is an American flag that features 20 stars in a field of blue with red and white stripes. The other pattern has red and white stripes with a blue border bedecked with stars. Trumble, 78, estimated that since her husband passed away in September 2013, she has made over 100 afghans. Each one comes with a slip of paper indicating Trumble’s thanks for the veteran’s service, and is only signed, “Grammie,” which is what her grandchildren call her. She never wished to get any recognition for what she was doing, she said.