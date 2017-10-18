‘Great Gatsby Gala’ a fundraiser for families in need

× Expand Photo provided Members of the non-profit charity Lake George WIN pose in Roaring Twenties garb to help publicize their organization’s upcoming fundraiser, ‘Great Gatsby Gala,’ a dinner-dance set for 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday Oct. 21 at the Lake George Marriott Courtyard.

LAKE GEORGE | A leading area charity is hosting their annual dinner-dance fundraiser this weekend.

The Lake George Women in Need (WIN) Great Gatsby Gala is slated for 6-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Lake George Marriott Courtyard.

The event raises money for WIN to provide assistance to residents of Warren County, or five-adjacent counties, who are in need of food, clothing, shelter, household supplies, medical services, or are facing an immediate financial crisis that would affect their health or safety.

The gala features an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dinner with a Viennese dessert selection, a silent auction, live music and dancing.

Participants are encouraged to wear Roaring Twenties garb in sync with the theme. Otherwise, revelers should wear business attire, event organizer Nancy Nichols said.

To be honored at the gala for their longtime support of the charity are Trustco Bank CEO Robert J. McCormick and Olde Saratoga Coin owner/proprietor Mark Ballantyne.

Tickets are $125 per person, or $200 for a special honorary status, and can be purchased by contacting Nancy Nichols at 518-744-9600.