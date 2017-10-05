‘Harvest Fest’ lands at Gore Mountain

NORTH CREEK | The leaves are changing, falling from trees, and they’re strewn across North Country streets like confetti.

It’s autumn, and in North Creek, a big celebration is on the horizon: Gore Mountain’s Harvest Fest.

Slated for Oct. 7-8, Harvest Fest will showcase both the change of season and the upcoming changes at the mountainside facility.

Festival goers will get the opportunity to enjoy views of the fall foliage from the Northwoods Gondola, eat autumn-themed food — think maple donuts and local craft beer — and peruse the wares of 80 artisan Adirondack vendors, all the while learning about plans to expand and renovate the Saddle Lodge, modernize their snowmaking infrastructure and more.

Perhaps the best part: it’s free admission on both days.

Country powerhouse Last Daze and rock and roll troupe Raisinhead are slated to perform on Saturday, and DJ Mitch Frasier and Council Fire will perform on Sunday.

Penelope the Clown will be on site to entertain the kids, alongside a huge inflatable playground, wagon rides, pony rides and more.

To learn more about this upcoming event, visit Gore Mountain’s website at goremountain.com or call 518-251-2411.