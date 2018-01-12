‘Healthy Neighborhoods’ lands in Beekmantown this month

BEEKMANTOWN | The Clinton County Health Department is coming to your door, and they bring good tidings of a community made safe through attention to first aid, fire prevention, air and water quality.

Every three months, a team of health educators make the rounds of residences in a select town in Clinton County. After a brief survey, they offer homeowners help with everything from asthma to carbon monoxide and radon testing.

This quarter, it’s Beekmantown’s turn.

Mary Ann Barto, a public health educator, is one of the employees that Beekmantown residents may see on their doorstep in the coming months.

“We usually knock on the door and tell them about the program, and we can do the survey on the spot if they’re comfortable with that,” Barto told The Sun. “We often hand them a little flier and give them a synopsis of the program, and they can set up an appointment with us.

“We come in, sit down and do the survey with them. The survey gives us an overall look at which of our products would be most useful.”

Barto’s work doesn’t stop there.

She and her team are constantly updating their safety recommendations, attending conferences to learn more information to bring back to residents, and make referrals to other community resources if they notice someone needs additional help.

“We look, overall, at the appropriate things to give people,” she said.

“A lot of people think that we just go out into the field and give them stuff. That’s a big piece of it, but there’s a lot more to it.”

The program is open to all residents of Clinton County, regardless of which town the team is currently working through.

The program offers a variety of products free of charge, from carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, first aid kits and flashlights, to asthma safety materials.

The county’s Healthy Neighborhoods program is part of a larger program funded by the state Department of Health.

Barto recommended that residents keep up with the program, make an appointment every six years and have a member of her team make a house call.

“We try to have our door open as much as possible,” she said. “We want our community to be healthy. We want our community to be safe.”

For more information about the Clinton County Healthy Neighborhoods program, call 518-565-4870 or visit clintonhealth.org.