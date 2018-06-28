‘Hometown Heroes’ banners bring hometown pride

Keith Lobdell
The “Hometown Heroes” banners now fly in the Town of Moriah, honoring veterans of the community.
MORIAH | Keith Mero is amazed by the outpourings of support for his project to help honor local veterans.
Mero, a member of the Combat Veteran’s Association, has been working with various towns throughout Essex County on the “Hometown Heroes” banner project, an effort designed to honor local veterans on a town-by-town basis with banners that are hung on telephone poles.
“I love doing things for veterans,” Mero said. “If it has anything to do with veterans, I’m there. It just makes me feel good.”
Moriah has become the latest to erect “Hometown Heroes” banners, honoring community veterans with their name and photo on banners throughout town.
“This has been a great program that has brought a lot of positive attention to Moriah,” said Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “A lot of people have been glad to see that the signs are being put up all over the town and not just down Main Street.”
“I felt this was something that needed to happen in Moriah,” Mero said. “The orders have been coming in. I have 40 up in Moriah and we already have 30 more that are already paid for next year.”
Scozzafava said the new signs, which are paid for by the families of the veterans, are already on order and will be put out in the spring along with the current signs the town has.
“We will take them down at the end of each season and put them back up again in the spring so we get the most we can out of the signs,” Scozzafava said.
Mero started the “Hometown Heroes” banner movement in Willsboro, before it expanded to Keeseville and now Moriah.
“I have been absolutely stunned by the way this has taken off,” said Mero. “We get so many phone calls and it is all good.”
Not only have those seeking banners for their family members been calling, but three other municipalities have called asking about bringing the banners there.
“I have talked with Ticonderoga, Westport and Lewis who are all interested,” Mero said. “I told them whenever they want to talk, I will come to see them and tell them how we get everything set up.”
Those interested in sponsoring a veteran banner for $210 should call 518-802-0150.
Celebrating Independence: Several towns host Fourth of July events
ELIZABETHTOWN | A number of local towns will spend the next week celebrating the birth of a country. Independence Day celebrations are slated in Westport, Essex, Jay, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake.
WESTPORT
The small Adirondack hamlet will open their four days of celebration with a concert at the Meadowmount School of Music on July 4, followed by art shows on July 5 and an arts and crafts sale at the fairgrounds July 6.
The annual Westport Library Book Sale will take place July 6-7, with events on July 7 including the Firecracker Fun Run, raffles, food and other vendors, the Westport Volunteer Fire Department pig roast and an ice cream social.
The Depot Theatre will stage a special performance of “Always... Patsy Kline” at 1 p.m. on July 7, with the annual Independence Day parade starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks will take place at dusk in Lee Park.
ESSEX
The annual Independence Day parade for the communities of Willsboro and Essex will step off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4. Following the parade, there will be games and entertainment in the Beggs Point Park area. For more information or to become involved in the parade call 518-963-4060.
A fireworks extravaganza is being planned for Tuesday, July 3 around dusk.
JAY
The Jay Independence Day celebration kicks off with the annual parade at 2 p.m., with the grandstand at the Jay Volunteer Fire Department.
Following the parade, the fairgrounds of the fire department will come alive with food vendors, games, live music and bingo inside the building. Fireworks take place at dusk.
LAKE PLACID
Independence Day in Lake Placid starts with a children’s concert featuring Join Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards in Mid’s park at 10:30 a.m. The Fourth of July Gala Parade will start at 5 p.m., with marching bands, local civic groups, businesses and more.
Following the parade, Lake Placid Sinfonietta will perform at 7 p.m. at the Mid’s Park bandshell.
The annual “Set the Night to Music” fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m.
SARANAC LAKE
Called “An Old Fashioned Fourth,” the day starts at 10 a.m. with the annual Kid’s Parade, which starts on Church Street ends in Riverside Park. There will also be live entertainment, culinary events, music programs and art exhibits followed by the annual fireworks display at dusk.
TUPPER LAKE
The annual Tupper Lake fireworks display will be held on Tuesday, July 3 at the Tupper Lake Municipal Park, beginning at dusk.