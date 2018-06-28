‘Hometown Heroes’ banners bring hometown pride

× Expand Keith Lobdell The “Hometown Heroes” banners now fly in the Town of Moriah, honoring veterans of the community.

MORIAH | Keith Mero is amazed by the outpourings of support for his project to help honor local veterans.

Mero, a member of the Combat Veteran’s Association, has been working with various towns throughout Essex County on the “Hometown Heroes” banner project, an effort designed to honor local veterans on a town-by-town basis with banners that are hung on telephone poles.

“I love doing things for veterans,” Mero said. “If it has anything to do with veterans, I’m there. It just makes me feel good.”

Moriah has become the latest to erect “Hometown Heroes” banners, honoring community veterans with their name and photo on banners throughout town.

“This has been a great program that has brought a lot of positive attention to Moriah,” said Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “A lot of people have been glad to see that the signs are being put up all over the town and not just down Main Street.”

“I felt this was something that needed to happen in Moriah,” Mero said. “The orders have been coming in. I have 40 up in Moriah and we already have 30 more that are already paid for next year.”

Scozzafava said the new signs, which are paid for by the families of the veterans, are already on order and will be put out in the spring along with the current signs the town has.

“We will take them down at the end of each season and put them back up again in the spring so we get the most we can out of the signs,” Scozzafava said.

Mero started the “Hometown Heroes” banner movement in Willsboro, before it expanded to Keeseville and now Moriah.

“I have been absolutely stunned by the way this has taken off,” said Mero. “We get so many phone calls and it is all good.”

Not only have those seeking banners for their family members been calling, but three other municipalities have called asking about bringing the banners there.

“I have talked with Ticonderoga, Westport and Lewis who are all interested,” Mero said. “I told them whenever they want to talk, I will come to see them and tell them how we get everything set up.”