‘I’m overlooked,’ says caregiver, distressed over future

× Wendi Horan and Richard Ferguson share a moment at their Au Sable Forks home. Ferguson has been caring for Horan for 15 years after she suffered a traumatic brain injury. Photo by Pete DeMola

AU SABLE FORKS — Wendi Horan was three miles from home on Oct. 30, 2001 when a Ford F-150 pickup ran a stop sign at 60 MPH and broadsided her, trapping her in the vehicle.

The collision punched several holes in her skull, broke six ribs, collapsed both lungs and fractured her pelvis.

As her partner broke the sound barrier to get to the hospital in Orlando, Horan slipped into a coma.

Everything that could go wrong did:

Infections. Complications. Even a heart attack caused by an Angel of Death.

Three months later, she emerged from the darkness.

“She woke up and she did not know who I was,” said Richard Ferguson, her partner and full-time caregiver.

Horan’s grandmother cared for her for several years, but she died.

The couple bought a modest place in the mountains, in Au Sable Forks, near where Horan grew up.

It’s close enough to AuSable Valley Central, where the roar of football crowds on Friday nights is loud enough to reach the couple at home — like a loud disembodied voice booming through the fields of white pine.

It is here where Ferguson has been caring for Horan ever since.

MR. FIX IT

Horan, 50, grew up in Keeseville, where she attended classes part-time at Clinton Community College and moonlighted by delivering pizzas to unruly airmen at the Plattsburgh Airforce Base.

Her life path, one of adventure, saw Horan working as a shrimper, flounderer and fisherman before she eventually found stability at a mortgage title agency, where she worked as a title searcher.

Ferguson, now 52, was Mr. Fix It — he serviced the office’s micrographic machines.

They fell in love.

Now he’s trying to fix her as her full-time caregiver.

Horan suffered a traumatic brain injury. She is now paralyzed on her left side and lost three years of memories.

While she remains mentally sharp, Horan has trouble speaking and her body remains fragile.

“She needs 100 percent care,” Ferguson said. “If she was left to sit alone, she would die — she can’t take care of herself at all.”

The two spoke with a reporter on a recent winter afternoon. Ferguson prepared dinner as Horan watched television with a large orange cat curled up on her chest.

As he has done for years out of habit, Ferguson finished her sentences in a rapid-fire staccato clip.

Actuaries put her survival rate at eight years.

“She should technically be dead by now,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson cares for her under a Medicaid-funded program called Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, or CDPAP.

Unlike Medicaid Managed Care, where clients select from available in-network insurance plans, patients directly control their care under CDPAP — including hiring and firing their aides.

Horan employs Ferguson directly through a New York City-based agency called Concepts of Independence. The local party on the ground is North Country Center for Independence (NCCI), which enrolls consumers, punches time sheets and provides orientation, training and other local support services.

Ferguson has never considered placing Horan in a home, and feels the care she receives from him is healthier and more cost-effective.

But acting as Horan’s full-time solo caregiver has also come at great expense.

While he doesn’t regret a single second of the past 15 years, his career has vanished, and he has burned through his savings.

And he is burned out. There is no respite.

While he once enjoyed horseback riding, dancing and medieval-type fantasy roleplay, those hobbies have long since evaporated.

Now it’s just four walls in a country farmhouse growing increasingly closer.

“I have zero balance in my life, and I don’t have any breaks,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson gets paid $12 per hour, a figure that has remained static for 11 years.

“People at McDonald’s are making more money than me now,” he said.

In the best of times, it’s enough to live — if not to cover the bare household bills.

But these aren’t the best of times. And the heavy weight is growing heavier.

BROKEN SYSTEM

Caregiving is in an existential crisis across the state, and the systemic issues are stacking up and have stakeholders rattled.

The North Country has few aide providers. But those that do serve the community are hemorrhaging money due to uneven Medicaid reimbursement rates and are teetering on insolvency.

Employee turnover rates are high. Low wages, remote travel times and the lack of adequate mileage reimbursement mean jobs continually go unfilled despite authorized care.

And it’s projected to get worse as the population ages and health care providers push to keep people in their homes and out of hospitals and institutional care — a goal of the state’s Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program, the ambitious state initiative that aims to reduce hospitalization by 25 percent over the next half-decade.

“As our aging population continues to increase, the demand on an already broken system will increase,” testified Franklin County Office for the Aging Director Rebecca Preve in Albany last month.

But caregivers and providers are continuing to face pressure points from across the spectrum, a complicated web of insurance companies, public health providers, nonprofits and localities navigating shifts in state and federal policy as the demographics tilt against their favor.

While Horan is a TBI patient, her situation runs parallel to predicted demographic shifts that are projected to upend the home care industry.

The state’s aging population, which falls into the same need category, is poised to become 20 percent of the population by the year 2030, according to Maria Alvarez, executive director of the NY Statewide Senior Action Council.

Here’s the rub: How can local agencies meet the state’s goal to reduce hospitalization and emergency room visits without an adequate workforce?

“Although there are many programs that, on paper, allow individuals to have the ability to remain in their own homes and communities, the reality is that the services are not tangible,” Preve said.

“As more and more government programs emerge, and are benchmarked with reducing hospital admissions, and emergency department visits, the need for a direct care workforce remains paramount.”

‘I WOULD GIVE IT BACK’

Ferguson got some bad news last fall.

New wage guidelines issued under the Department of Labor required hourly workers to be paid overtime — including caregivers.

Horan is authorized for 61.5 hours of care.

Ferguson was cut back to 40, a development that has thrown the couple’s world into turmoil.

The caregiver is now vacillating between anger, frustration and helplessness as he panics over Horan’s future.

There are practical concerns, like the ability to put food on the table and heat their home.

Losing nearly a third of his income with no warning has meant he is applying for public assistance benefits for the first time in his life.

“I find it distasteful, and it’s not part of my philosophy,” he said. “I don’t want to be on the dole.”

But there is also the issue of ongoing care he says is necessary to keep Horan living at home.

The total authorization for total hours of care for Horan has not changed, which means Ferguson is doing the same amount of work — he’s just not being paid for it.

NCCI, the local contact for Centers for Independence, estimated between a dozen and 20 local caregivers are in the same situation.

“The problem is they did not allocate more money to Medicaid to meet those expenses,” said NCCI Executive Director Robert Poulin on the new overtime regulations. “There’s no new money for these programs.”

In a region already facing a labor shortage, the policy has only compounded the issue, he said.

“Concepts was literally going to go bankrupt if they did not make that decision.”

AIDE SHORTAGE

On paper, the solution is clear:

Hire another aide for the additional 21.5 hours, a measure that would allow Ferguson to secure a part-time job to supplement their household income.

But doing so isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Hiring an aide is subject to the storm of unpredictability swirling around the home care industry in the Adirondacks — including the wage and labor issues that have led to an unstable workforce.

On any given week, the major aide provider in the region, North Country Home Services, has 400 hours of authorized care that they cannot fill.

As a result, tragic stories have become commonplace.

In Franklin County, the shortage manifested itself in an 88-year-old struggling to take care of his friend, a 91-year-old World War II veteran who required daily care.

The consumer-directed program used by Horan and Ferguson was not an option because the man did not have those informal support networks available.

While he was authorized to receive 23 hours of care under a state-funded program run through the county OFA, the slot remained unfilled for months.

Desperate phone calls followed.

After 62 days, an aide was found to fill 10 of those hours — but not after the veteran was brought to the emergency room four times, never meeting admission criteria.

Another heartbreaking story saw an elderly client fall between the cracks over the unfilled hours and the inability to find a private duty nurse.

Caseworkers frequently found the patient, who was mentally ill, soiled.

After being denied admission at a local hospital, the patient was ultimately transferred to a nursing home in Massachusetts.

“Unfortunately I could continue with case after case of individuals across health, disability and aging organizations that have faced these issues,” Preve said.

“I cannot emphasize the level of frustration and fear that this issue instills in the most frail and vulnerable individuals.”

Alvarez testified people have died while on these waiting lists.

“There is this notion of providing hospital services in the home which can’t possibly function if there is no workforce to fulfill the approved hours,” Alvarez testified. “With the looming changes to health care and possible block granting of Medicaid, we are headed toward a catastrophe if we do not address this issue.”

‘THE OVERLOOKED’

As he attempts to navigate his slashed hours, Ferguson is acutely aware of difficulties in hiring supplemental help.

Past attempts have fallen flat: At least one worker stole. Others didn’t show up for work, or were otherwise unreliable.

What happens if Horan manages to hire an aide to pick up the additional hours and they, too, don’t work out?

The uncertainty adds an additional layer of stress to Ferguson — and one that is tainted with a hint of sourness, as he never wanted the raise to begin with.

“I would give it back,” he said. “I did not want to get paid any overtime.”

He added: “They probably patted themselves on the back. But they’re hurting people. This is hurting not just us, but it’s hurting a lot of people up here.”

Horan leaned back, watched Ferguson and sighed.

“Getting answers is like pulling teeth,” she said.

Ferguson fears re-entering the workforce after 15 years.

While he has a degree in engineering, his skills are outdated, he fears, and he’s a generation behind on new training.

“Who’s going to hire me?” he said. “I’m overlooked.”

Abandoning Horan has never been an option.

“I didn’t plan on doing this for 16 years of my life,” Ferguson said. “But I don’t know how to quit when people need help. I will stand over Wendi until literally the sword falls from my hands.”

This is the third in a five-part series on the home health aide care crisis in the region. Coming up next week: Solutions.