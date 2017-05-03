‘I Love My Park Day’ on tap for May 6

WARRENSBURG — “I Love My Park Day,” hosted by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., will be held on Saturday, May 6. I Love My Park Day aims to bring together volunteers to spruce up town parks, trails and planting areas. Organizers say that businesses, organizations, church and youth groups, gardeners and concerned citizens will meet at the Farmers’ Market Park across from Curtis Lumber on River Street at 9 a.m. Tools and buckets will be provided, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own. 

For more information, call Teresa Whalen at 466-5497 or email warrensburgh.beautification@yahoo.com.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines