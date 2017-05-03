‘I Love My Park Day’ on tap for May 6

WARRENSBURG — “I Love My Park Day,” hosted by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., will be held on Saturday, May 6. I Love My Park Day aims to bring together volunteers to spruce up town parks, trails and planting areas. Organizers say that businesses, organizations, church and youth groups, gardeners and concerned citizens will meet at the Farmers’ Market Park across from Curtis Lumber on River Street at 9 a.m. Tools and buckets will be provided, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own.

For more information, call Teresa Whalen at 466-5497 or email warrensburgh.beautification@yahoo.com.