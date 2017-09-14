‘Inside Edition’ to portray a local mother’s horrific calamity, recovery

× Young mother Alon Abare (right center) of Brant Lake, victim of a freak life-threatening accident, is surrounded by her family in their kitchen six weeks after the incident. Her calamity and year-long recovery are to be televised nationally on CBS’s Inside Edition soon. Photo by Thom Randall

HORICON | The nightmarish freak calamity endured by local resident Alon Abare — and her children’s actions to rescue her — will soon receive national attention.

Her life threatening accident — reported exclusively by The Sun last December — and her 10-month recovery from the severe injuries she suffered are the subject of an Inside Edition television episode being broadcast by CBS nationwide within the next several weeks.

Abare, 32, was attempting to secure a loose headlight on her car on Oct. 10 when her hair suddenly got caught in its serpentine belt, yanking her head down, smashing it against the radiator. The impact fractured her skull — breaking off a piece — and ripped her hair out, tearing most all of her scalp off her skull.

With her head pinned to the radiator with the engine running, she screamed for help. Responding to her screams, her young children responded, freeing her from the radiator and engine belt and calling for help.

In addition to the horrific incident and Abare’s long journey back to health, the Inside Edition episode will be focusing on how citizens of northern Warren County responded to help the Abare family during her recovery, Inside Edition producer Charlie McLravy said.

“For a young woman to face such a glaring potential disfigurement, go through recovery and then talk about it all takes a lot of courage,” he said. “Alon was extremely well-spoken, considering what she’s been through.”

“Her horrific accident, the rescue by her children, and the communities’ huge support system is such a compelling story,” McLravy added, noting that the article in The Sun describing Abare’s ordeal prompted Inside Edition to develop their news story.

McLravy has been a television producer leading an feature and investigative reporting team at Inside Edition for 10 years.

The episode includes interviews with Alon Abare and her family members — conducted at their Brant Lake home on August 29, as well as accompanying Abare on a check-up appointment in Latham with her reconstructive plastic surgeon, Dr. Keimun Slaughter McLravy said the exam provided particularly poignant moments for Inside Edition’s news story.