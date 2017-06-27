‘Kings and Queens of ‘17’ earn diplomas at Saranac Lake High

× Expand Photo provided Witter Swanson and Silas Swanson

SARANAC LAKE — There are a total 116 new Saranac Lake High School graduates this year, all celebrated with fanfare last Friday.

The 121st graduation for the district was held at the Saranac Lake Civic Center with hundreds of family members and friends in attendance.

Twin brothers, Silas and Witter Swanson, were valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

“Congratulations,” Witter Swanson said in his speech, “to the Class of 2017, or should I say, the Kings and Queens of 17’,” before sharing a few select memories he might not mind leaving behind.

“No more will I repeatedly bottom out while driving down the speed bump road. No more will my entire nose freeze as I walk that paved uphill to the main entrance of the school in minus 20 degree weather. No more will I curse the school administration about the absence of a snow day in such weather,” Witter said.

He also invited everyone to reflect on some special aspects of their class.

“We are the first class that had Mr. (Josh) Dann as principal for all four years, and I hope that we made you proud. We are by far the largest class in the high school, as evident by our back-to-back tug of war wins. I think as whole we got along pretty well. I also think we showed incredible school spirit, and I am sure that the fan section at volleyball games won’t even be close to the same once we are gone.”

Witter had asked some of his classmates for words of wisdom to include in the salutatory address, and he blended their thoughts with words from some of the world’s greatest thinkers.

“Procrastinate your procrastination,” Eliza Cowan advised.

Seniors Liam McCloskey and Nick Stevens offered: “If you’re going to be stupid, make sure it’s your idea.”

And from Plato, Witter said, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.”

Witter said he had many reasons for optimism looking ahead, “and they’re all sitting right in front of me.”

Witter’s twin Silas picked up the valedictory where his brother left off and honored the sense of place that Saranac Lake delivers.

“Thinking about how unique this place is made me real grateful, and I hope you are too, enough so that, like me, you want to spread the spirit of this town, this amazing place that was put on the map 100 years ago because of its ability to take care of people struggling with tuberculosis.

“I think even today we keep up that sense of community. A town that is crazy enough to have Winter Carnival each year, host worldwide sporting events, always have some activity going on in the community, and to do it with so few people up here in the woods is something pretty special.”

Silas invited his classmates to “have confidence knowing you’re from one of the coolest places on earth and that your hometown is always rooting for you.

“That,” he said, “should make you feel like what you do is worth it, and that you can do anything.”

The Class of 2017 had asked their school secretary, Sally Plumb, to speak at their graduation. Plumb has spent nearly 30 years working for the school.

Diplomas were conferred by School Superintendent Diane Fox.