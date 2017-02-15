‘Krazy Downhill Derby’ to feature sled race, ice hockey, skiing

× Expand Photo provided In a recent year’s edition of the annual Krazy Downhill Derby, Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson gives up attempting to steer the Chestertown Rotary’s rocket sled down Dynamite Hill, as Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett prepares to activate a brake lever to avoid a hard landing at the bottom of the slope. This year’s Krazy Downhill Derby is set for noon Saturday Feb. 18, with an array of activities beginning at 9 a.m.

CHESTERTOWN — For 41 years, area residents have shaken off cabin fever with a beloved local event — a kooky sled race that is renowned for providing plenty of family fun.

Annually, relatives and friends get together weeks in advance of the race to fashion weird craft — anything from simple cardboard creations to complex or bizarre feats of engineering — to slide down the snowy slope of Dynamite Hill Ski area.

The friendly competition, titled the Krazy Downhill Derby, is set for Saturday Feb. 18, with family activities occurring from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year, participation in the event is expected to be robust, as a complimentary continental breakfast is offered beginning at 9 a.m., and plenty of socializing is undoubtedly in store. Activities continuing throughout the morning include a hockey shootout and scavenger hunt.

Registration for the non-motorized sled race is from at 11 a.m. for a fee of $4, with the competition starting promptly at noon. Spectators are urged to arrive early. Certificates and prizes will be awarded for fastest, most creative, funniest and more.

Prior years’ Downhill Derby races have featured sleds fashioned to resemble a fire-breathing winged dragon, a steampunk-style rocket ship, a Viking sailing ship, a mermaid, a portly penguin and a giant trout accompanied by a fisherman on skis.

Each year, area residents have been surprised with what their neighbors — as well as people from all over the Capital Region — have created to slide down the popular local ski slope.

A hockey tournament begins at 9:30 a.m., a half-hour after registration for the competition begins. Careening down Dynamite Hill either on standard sleds, disks, snowboards is also annually very popular at the Derby. Skiers will appreciate the new ski tow with handles and a base station, upgrades that were completed recently.

To warm up sledders, racers and spectators, complimentary hot chocolate will be served in the ski hut.

For more information, call 494-2722, or see: www.northwarren.com.