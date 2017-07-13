‘Liberated Ladies’ arrive at Hancock House

× Expand Photo provided Mackenzie Strum and Nick Fitzgerald, along with Andrew and Katy Rasmus will be among cast members appearing in the musical revue “Liberated Ladies” on July 15 at the Hancock House in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA – The Hancock House will soon showcase the centennial of women’s suffrage in New York state.

“Liberated Ladies,” is a free show offered free to the public on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House.

“Women in New York won the right to vote in 1917,” said Historical Society President William Dolback. “That was a significant achievement because it came more than two years before the passage of the national amendment. This show celebrates that important accomplishment, but we will be doing it in a highly entertaining manner, with poignancy, humor and a few delightful surprises.”

He said the cabaret-style musical revue may be the biggest yet at the Historical Society and will feature regional performers, including jazz vocalist Jane Evans and guitarist Gregory Evans of Hot Box Honey, Mary Jo von Tury and Dwinal Smith, Mackenzie Strum, Nick Fitzgerald, Chris LaPointe, David Hodges, Vaughn Watson, and Andrew and Katy Rasmus.

There is no admission charge for the show and the performance area is handicap accessible. Specific information is available from the Historical Society at 518 585-7868, or by email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

Because of the significance of the women’s suffrage centennial, grant funding for the show was made available through a New York Humanities Action Grant, and a decentralization grant administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts and provided through the New York State Council on the Arts. Financial support was also received from the Town of Ticonderoga.