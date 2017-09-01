× 1 of 4 Expand A video showcasing several aspects of the Adirondacks welcomes visitors to the Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake. × 2 of 4 Expand A canoe is one of the first items shown at the Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake. The canoe is part of a section of the new Life in the Adirondacks exhibit. × 3 of 4 Expand The Adirondacks have drawn a diverse population for many years. This section of the Life in the Adirondacks exhibit highlights various individuals and groups who landed in the Adirondacks. × 4 of 4 Expand A visitor to the Life in the Adirondacks exhibit at the Adirondacks Experience tries out one of the several full-body interactive exhibits in the museum. Prev Next

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE | The rich culture and history of the Adirondack Park has been given a new look at the Adirondack Experience.

Three dozen interactive pieces and a video presentation greet visitors of the museum’s new “Life in the Adirondacks” exhibit — the biggest piece of a long-planned $9.4 million improvement project.

The exhibit is the result of an $8 million makeover of the exhibit hall, first constructed in 1969.

The previous installation was the oldest on campus, and that was one reason they started there, according to David Kahn, the museum’s executive director.

The revamped exhibit begins with a video presentation in a small theater near the entrance.

“First you are awed by it. Then you become a part of it,” intones the narrator.

The presentation features the work of a local photographer, an Adirondacks guide and guide boat maker and an explanation of “46ers” — those who climb all 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks Park.

The initial part of the Life in the Adirondacks exhibit is not the oldest.

It features more modern elements, and some three dozen interactive pieces.

“What brings you here?” includes an aluminum canoe and a station wagon, representing people coming to the Adirondacks for recreation.

Other interactive pieces include a log jam element, an iron mine and a guide boat.

Antique items include an early 20th century luxury train car.

Yet another exhibit includes a number of antiquities, including artifacts and cultural information about the Abenaki and Mohawk tribes.

The sections pertaining to native Americans, Kahn said, were developed after receiving numerous requests from visitors hoping to learn more about the original inhabitants of the area.

The relaunch is the culmination of a big part of a master plan for the entire campus, which was started in 2012.

The museum started designing the “Life in the Adirondacks” exhibit in 2014, and work on the exhibit began in the winter of 2015.

The exhibit was constructed by D&P, a builder of museum exhibits based in Lorton, Virginia.

The Adirondack Experience is located at the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 St. Rt. 30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812. For more information, call 518-352-7311, or visit theadkx.org.