‘Local. Logging. Live!’ will highlight local industry

× Expand Photo provided Shown is an exhibit of logging artifacts on display for the month of August at the Widlund Gallery in the Tannery Pond Community Center. The display will be one of the features of the “Local. Logging. Live!” event being held in North Creek on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24-25. The event will include many free daytime events and ticketed programs in the evening.

NORTH CREEK | Many local families here have deep roots in the logging trade, and the Tannery Pond Center (TPC) has plans to celebrate the industry’s culture and the Hudson River’s role in it.

TPC is sponsoring “Local. Logging. Live! Along the Hudson,” next weekend.

The two-day celebration aims to highlight the local logging industry’s past and present with family-friendly activities at Tannery Pond and the Riverfront Park in North Creek.

“We have been brainstorming ways to connect and bring musical events to the center, and this seemed like a natural fit,” said TPC Managing Director Daphne Taylor.

The Canal Street String Band will perform Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. in the TPC auditorium.

The group’s tag line includes, “With three voices, 55 strings and a pair of cow bones, the Canal Street String Band puts a brand-new shine on some seriously fun old American music.”

Apart from mountain music, the Canal Street String Band plays fiddle tunes, sea shanties, cowboy songs, canal ditties, western swing and original songs. Band leader Dave Ruch will stay and do a workshop after the performance.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, events at the park will include Eric Bright and his band, the LogJammers, playing music and displaying the guitars Bright builds from reclaimed logs from Schroon Lake and the Hudson River.

The LogJammers have a collection of 16 to 20 original songs, mainly written by Bright, including one he has worked up for the show. The LogJammers will be part of the free, daytime activities at Riverfront Park.

One of the other ticketed events is a comedy show, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. in the auditorium, featuring Rusty DeWees.

The Vermonter has worked extensively in television and film and toured New England for 21 years performing, “The Logger,” his original one-man comedy show which includes a set of “country kickin’ music” with DeWees on guitar and vocals.

Taylor advises parents, some of DeWees’ material might be too mature for younger kids.

However, DeWees also donates his time playing and singing at area nursing homes and has played three self-produced tours of all of Vermont’s correctional facilities.

ART EXHIBIT

The TPC’s Widlund Gallery will feature a logging display for the entire month of August with dozens of logging artifacts belonging to local resident John Paradis on the wall.

The exhibit includes a number of historical photographs part of the Adirondack Experience collection and maps belonging to logging historian and lecturer Dick Nason. Nason started working as a forester with Finch, Pruyn and Company in 1964 and retired in 1999.

He continues to work for Finch Paper as a consultant. He has a strong interest and knowledge in logging history and forestry management, and he has traveled around the world learning about both.

Taylor said the exhibit at the Widlund Gallery also includes a few pieces of logging-related artwork, including a large piece featuring draft horses by Charles Hawley with other art by Greg Williams and Art Perryman.

All events are meant to recognize the logging industry, which has always been a big part of area economy, as well as a misunderstood industry.

“We are happy to dispel any misunderstanding and explain the benefits and impact of the industry on the economy,” Taylor said.

“Local. Logging. Live!” will include displays on how logging practices have evolved over the years as well as modern trucks and logging equipment.

There will be mini-woodsmen field day demonstrations, workshops on musical instruments of logging camps, buff mittens, blacksmithing and more. All daytime events will be free.

The Johnsburg’s Junior Outdoor Club, a waffle food truck and beer from Adirondack Brewery will be on-site. There will also be a raffle with various prizes including a chainsaw and a carved wooden bear by Frank (Cavoli) of Schroon Lake.

For a complete schedule of events, visit tannerypondcenter.org/logging.