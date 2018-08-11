‘Logjammers’ to be featured at North Creek event series

× Eric Bright, one of the founding members of a band called ‘Logjammers,’ makes guitars from found logs. Shown with one of his creations, Bright will be joining George Parrott and Blair Sutherland as the trio plays ‘Local. Logging. Live!” in North Creek, Aug. 24. Photo by Christopher South

SCHROON LAKE | Eric Bright is someone who not only plays guitar, but he makes them out of logs found in places such as Schroon Lake and the Hudson River.

When Bright wanted to start a band, he likewise found local resources to “make” a band.

A year or two ago, Bright linked up with George Parrott and Blair Sutherland, both known local musicians.

Parrott brings exceptional guitar skills to the mix, playing both electric and acoustic guitar. Sutherland plays electric and upright bass, and is the band’s sound technician.

“I sing and play guitar,” Bright said.

Collectively, the group is known as the “Logjammers,” which Bright said is probably why some people call them.

The group was tapped for the Adirondack Shindig in Adirondack, and will be playing at “Local. Logging. Live!” scheduled for Aug. 24-25 in North Creek.

The Logjammers will play on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Riverfront Park in North Creek.

THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Bright is a retired special education teacher and teacher trainer, who worked as a consultant for the last 17 years. Parrott is also a retired teacher who moved here from Miami. He can be seen playing on his own locally, including occasional stops at Witherbee’s open mic. Sutherland is from Utah who has a sound engineering background. All three decided to make their home in the Adirondacks.

Bright said the Logjammers have 16 to 20 original songs, which he wrote.

“I write the songs - they make me sound good,” Bright said, referring to his band mates.

Bright said if he doesn’t know exactly how a song should go it doesn’t matter.

“They are such good musicians they can adapt,” he said.

Bright is, naturally, always adding to the song list, which does include some coves. Asked about the song writing process, Bright said he said it could start with just a word or two, and he goes with whatever he believes creates an emotional effect. He said he is working on lyrics all the time, writing down things that mean something to him. He is currently working on a new, original song for Local Logging Live!

USING FOUND WOOD

Bright, who has a home on the east side of Schroon Lake and a studio on the west side, travels back and forth by boat. He will scan the lake in an attempt to locate sunken spruce logs that are remnants from past logging days. He will often find trees with logging company marks stamped into the ends. Be underwater for years allows the resin to leach out of the logs.

Finding logs is not just an inexpensive way to get materials.

Bright said a lot of expert luthiers (makers of stringed instruments) say red spruce makes the best guitar tops. He said there are other areas of the country where red spruce grows, but all his wood is locally sourced.

He even has an arrangement with a friend who saws the logs into roughly quarter-inch think slabs, which will ultimately be about one-tenth of an inch think when finished.

Any inlay work, which he does using burl or mother of pearl, is laid in at half that thickness.

Bright’s guitars are playable pieces of art that need to be treated with care. At a cost of between $4,000 and $6,000 each, they are generally purchased by those who have an appreciation for a fine instrument, and who are generally dedicated musicians. Bright loves making guitars, but he also gets satisfaction from knowing his guitars will end up in the hands of talented musicians.

“The only reason I sell them is because good players are buying them,” he said.

Bright’s work can be seen at www.bassrock.org.

LOGGERS WANTED

