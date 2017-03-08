‘Maple Days’ to showcase rural lifestyle

by

THURMAN — Area residents and visitors will be getting a taste of time-honored rural culture this weekend as they visit farms and a sawmill during the annual Thurman Maple Days.

The celebration of traditional mountain-town lifestyle begins Saturday March 11 and Sunday March 12 and continues over the next two weekends.

This weekend features Thurman’s annual Jack Wax Party, a community dinner set for March 11 beginning at 4 p.m. which raises money for the American Cancer Society. The event is a beloved local tradition that harks back to the 1930s and draws people from afar.

The meal is topped off with the centuries-old tradition of Jack Wax, or maple syrup ladled on shaved ice, which gives the savory syrup a taffy-like consistency.  The Jack Wax Party features mountain music performed all afternoon by the Warren County Ramblers.

Over all three weekends, sugar houses — Hidden Hollow, Valley Road, Adirondack Gold and Toad Hill maple farms — will be holding open houses. Maple products as well as tours and talks will be offered.

Famous for their artisan cheeses, Nettle Meadow Farm will be a prime destination, featuring samplings of their renowned award-winning cheeses. Also, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with their  herd of goats on their traditional farm where animals are treated with remarkable love and care. 

Valley Road Maple Farm will be featuring pancake breakfasts with all the fixings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday over the three weekends.

Martin’s Lumber is holding an open house, featuring their maple slabs, wooden wares and interactive craft demonstrations. For details, hours and directions, see: www.ThurmanMapleDays.com.

