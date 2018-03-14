‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ staged at North Warren Central

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Christopher South Prev Next

CHESTERTOWN | Life was a jolly holiday with ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ performed by 5th through 12th grade students of the North Warren Central School, in Chestertown, March 10-11.

Directed by Laurie Yarosh with Poul Carstensen and Melissa Fyfe, and a host of other faculty and community members, the play featured more than 50 North Warren students.

The four senior class members of the cast, Ben Storman, Shyann Durham, Brooke French and Delilah Monroe, were presented with a cast photo signed by each cast member.

