‘Meet the Candidates Night’ set for Oct. 26 in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE | Two candidates in the race for Lake George Town Supervisor, Dennis Dickinson and Dan Hurley, will present their views to the public at a “Meet the Candidates Night” set for 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 in the Lake George Town Hall. This non-partisan event is sponsored by both the Lake George Mirror and The Sun Community News/Adirondack Journal. It is to be moderated by Thom Randall, freelance reporter for both of the newspapers and founder of the Adirondack Journal. Beginning at 6:45 p.m., citizens can obtain sanctioned cards from the event moderator, on which they can write questions.