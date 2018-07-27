‘Mountain Days’ fest to feature lumberjacks, car show, music

× Peg Engasser of Cortland NY rips through timber with a crosscut saw during the New York State Lumberjack Association competition at the 2014 Mountain Days Festival in Stony Creek. Photo by Thom Randall

STONY CREEK | Enduring rural traditions will be showcased next weekend as Stony Creek Mountain Days hosts a lumberjacks competition, music, crafts vendors, children’s shows, and an historical encampment during Stony Creek Mountain Days.

The featured event, a showdown of competitors representing the New York State Lumberjacks Association, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday Aug. 5 at the Stony Creek town park.

The beloved annual festival, starts on Friday Aug. 3 with The Atomic Rhythm Ranchers performing in a concert at the town park beginning at 6:30 p.m..

The festival hits high gear Saturday Aug. 4 with a car show — new this year — displaying classic, custom and specialty vehicles. Trophies are to be awarded.

For entry forms, see stonycreekchamber.org. Registration should be made by Aug. 1.

On both Saturday and Sunday, featured is a Norseland encampment, complete with demonstrations of age-old weaponry, cooking, crafts, and music.

Children’s shows are to be presented at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday by a professional theater troupe. Entertainment also includes Wandmaster Titus Grondahl, a “steampunk” wizard that assists children in creating magic wands.

Free entertainment, offered both days, features a bounce house, a photo booth, and various games as well as vocalists singing selections from the American Songbook at 3:30 p.m.

Educational activities include Dean Davis’ live reptiles display, and exploring creek creatures with county Soil & Water Conservation District staff.

Other events offered both Saturday and Sunday include a town-wide garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locator maps are available throughout town.

Vendors include artisans exhibiting and selling their jewelry, handmade knives, clothing, woodwork and original art.

A scavenger hunt is to be held on Saturday only.

Live musical entertainment on Saturday evening will feature Aaron Nason & the South Street Saints with and rock and country music beginning at 6 p.m.

Headlining the rural festival is the timber-sports competition beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday — featuring world class lumberjacks putting their skills to the test. Both men and women will be chopping timber and sawing wood with crosscut, chain and bow saws, as well as throwing axes at targets. A frying pan tossing competition for women is also scheduled.

There’s no admission charge to the Mountain Days events.