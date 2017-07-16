‘Movies by the River’ series launches

NORTH CREEK — The Gem Radio Theatre is presenting “Movies by the River” after receiving approval from the Johnsburg Town Board for occupancy tax funding for the rights to show four, full-length family movies.

The series, sponsored by the Hudson River Trading Company and the Town of Johnsburg, launched last week with “Eddie the Eagle.”

“Movies by the River” continues Saturday, July 22 with “Trolls.” Friday, Aug. 11 will feature “The Sandlot,” and Sunday, Aug. 27, “Hidden Figures.”

Movies start at dusk, approximately 8 to 8:30 p.m.).

All the movies, being shown at Riverfront Park, North Creek Train Depot, are free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the movies will be shown in the barn. Snacks are available for purchase and there will be a 50/50 raffle at each showing.

“We ask people to bring their own lawn chairs,” said Robin Jay from Gem Radio Theatre.

Jay and Laurie Arnheiter from the Hudson Bay Trading Company attended the June Town Board meeting to request the $600 needed to pay for the rights to show the family-friendly movies.

“We can’t do this by ourselves – we can’t fund the movies,” Arnheiter said.

“We are thrilled the town is going to use occupancy tax to fund this,” Jay said.

Jay said she and Arnheiter spearheaded the move to get another free, family activity in the Riverside Park area of town.

For more information, email gemradiotheatre@gmail.com.