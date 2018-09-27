‘National Adult Day Services Week’ celebrated

× Registrants at the Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center’s Adult Day Health Center celebrated National Adult Day Service Week alongside their care staff, Mayor Colin Read and state Assemblyman Billy Jones last Wednesday. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Denise Aubin has spent her life serving her community in local hospitals, kitchens and libraries.

It’s the latter that she loved the most. Working with children, she said, was a passion of hers.

“I loved the children,” said Aubin, 56, of her time volunteering at the Westport Library Association. “They are so important.”

She lived in the Elizabethtown area until 2013, when she moved to Plattsburgh. After a year-long stint at Behavioral Health Services North ­— where she first locked eyes with the man that would become her boyfriend, catching his gaze from across the room — she came to the Plattsburgh Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

Registrants of the Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center’s Adult Day Health program last Wednesday highlighted National Adult Day Services Week, an event spearheaded by presidential proclamation 35 years ago, with a celebration designed to raise awareness of the program here.

For Aubin, it was a little scary when she first came to Adult Day Health. Being in a new place, she said, made her nervous.

“But I thought, ‘It’s very nice,’” she said. “Everything seemed very homey, very cozy.”

It was here, at the center’s Adult Day Health program, that she found a group of people that changed her life.

“It has helped me tremendously,” Aubin told The Sun.

The five-day-a-week program offers an alternative to traditional in-patient care, with access to customized nutrition, medical care, rehabilitation and more.

“I’m an independent person. Here, I can come and go,” she said. Aubin can socialize with her friends in the daytime here, and still go home to her boyfriend at the end of the day.

“I’m with my friends here,” said Aubin. “I feel a closeness with everyone here. We’re always there for one another.”

Take away the medical and treatment aspect of the program, and the simple pleasures of life still shine through:

“It’s nice to just get a hug, say hi,” she said. “And when it’s quiet, there’s still serenity.

“That’s a nice thing.”

OFFICIALS VISIT

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read and state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateugay) visited the facility to meet with registrants and learn more about the services that the local agency provides.

Jones said that the experience, as a lawmaker, was invaluable.

“I appreciate learning more about these programs,” he told The Sun. “With knowledge of these programs, I can better advocate for the people who need them.”

Services like Adult Day Health, he said, provide a valuable service to the region by offering an alternative to traditional care.

“The socialization it provides for these people, it’s just as important as healthcare,” he said. “You can tell with the staff here, they really take pride in their work and take good care of the registrants.”

The Adult Day Health Center at Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center offers transportation to and from the program for those who need it, nutritious breakfast, lunch and snacks, nursing care for medical needs, activities and socialization, bathing and self-care assistance, and rehabilitation, according to a news release.

“Keeping a loved one at home for as long as possible is a goal many families share,” Adult Day Health Center Director Carole Mosher said in a statement. “In addition, while their family member is getting their medical needs met, enjoying nutritious meal and snacks, receiving social support and participating in daily activities, the family is also able to receive respite from 24-hour care.

“Adult day health programs provide an alternative to in home care and allow members of our community to age in place in their own home environment.”