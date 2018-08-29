‘Otis Mountain Get Down’ sells out

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo provided/Otis Mountain Get Down This year’s Otis Mountain Get Down is expected to bring 3,000 people to Elizabethtown for a jam-packed weekend of live performances, art and food. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo provided/Otis Mountain Get Down × 3 of 4 Expand Photo provided/Otis Mountain Get Down × 4 of 4 Expand Photo provided/Otis Mountain Get Down Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | If you wanted to get a ticket to this year’s Otis Mountain Get Down, you’re out of luck.

Tickets to the sixth-annual music festival, held in the mountains just outside of Elizabethtown’s main strip, sold out in record time this year.

“We’re completely sold out as of this week, which is the earliest we’ve ever sold out,” Quillan George, Otis’ co-founder and talent buyer, told The Sun last Friday. Tickets to the festival are notoriously in-demand, selling out the past three years in a row, and George said that organizers are planning to cap the attendance at this level in the future to maintain a comfortable capacity for everyone.

“We’re expecting approximately 3,000 people,” he said.

That dwarfs the population of the entire town — around 1,127 in 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Tickets will not be available on-site.

The secret to the festival’s success may lie in its diverse, eccentric line-up — boasting local and international acts across a vast spectrum of genres and influences.

So who’s who at this year’s festival?

“Topaz Jones is someone I’m really looking forward to seeing,” said George.

Jones, a New Jersey-born hip-hop powerhouse who lays out lyrics as if laying out a beach towel, a choppy tide of funk-infused beats stretching toward shore.

His music is wholly unique, though strong influences shine through — the overall effect an ear-catching concoction of familiarity and experimentation.

“He’s bringing large an eight-piece hip-hop band stacked with talented players,” George said. “That’s something a little outstanding from shows we’ve seen before.”

Butcher Brown, a jam-jazz troupe hailing from Virginia, will bring the future to Otis Mountain.

“They’re a really progressive jazz group,” George said. “They’ve got the classic influence, but they’re moving toward the future of what jazz music is and what it’s becoming.”

Sam Moss, a finger-picking folksinger favorite from last year, is returning again for another show, as is funk-reggae troupe Mosaic Foundation and singer-songwriter Jake Klar.

Across the festival’s three-day span — kicking off on Sept. 7 in the afternoon at Otis Mountain and wrapping up the morning of Sept. 9 — 37 artists are slated to perform.

According to George, festival-goers will get to see not only those shows, but intimate, impromptu sets by artists throughout the weekend.

“It’s something that’s really been particularly special both for attendees and artists,” George said.

New this year are the Otis Mountain Comedy Showcase, a “story studio” with the Adirondack Center for Writing, an Indian Taal drumming workshop, and a screenprinting workshop with the Iskra Collective. Yoga, mountain bike rides, guided hikes and more are also planned.

As with last year, a number of local and Vermont-based vendors will be on site: Miso Hungry with authentic Japanese ramen; Mach’s Wood Fired Pizza; Dubb’s BBQ; Caja Madera, with tacos and Mexican fare; Vermont’s Pingala, serving up Vegan and Vegetarian food; the Crown Point Bread Company; Root Juice with farm-to-cup smoothies; Nobl Coffee and Origin Coffee Co.