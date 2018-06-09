‘Pace for Puppies’ aims for animal rescue funding

× Expand Stock photo

CADYVILLE | A Saranac Central School student is merging her love of running with her passion for pets with a race to benefit a local animal shelter.

Rachael Scarborough, 17, has been involved with community service through 4-H for the last 12 years.

“This is my second to last year and I wanted to do a fundraiser,” Scarborough said.

She’s a pet owner — three dogs, chickens and three rabbits — and runs track/cross-country at school.

It’s through the combination of these interests that the Pace for Puppies 5K run/walk was born.

Slated for noon on June 16, at the Cadyville Recreation Park, proceeds from the race will benefit the Elmore SPCA.

“It’s not a very rough course,” Scarborough said of the race’s pathway. “There are some hills, but they’re manageable.”

Kids can also join in the fun: A 1K race for children ages 8 and up will run parallel to the adult 5K at noon.

Advance registration forms are available on Facebook: search for “Pace for Puppies” or contact Scarborough directly at 518-293-6223 or 64scarby@charter.net.

“There will be a discount when you register early,” Scarborough said.

Registration costs $20 per adult; $15 for student athletes; $10 for kids and $40 for a family team.

On-site registration begins at 9 a.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Elmore SPCA.