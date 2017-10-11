‘Paint the gym Lavender’ to support teammate

× The Lake Placid varsity girls volleyball team will seek to “Paint the Gym Lavender” in their Oct. 16 home game against Peru to raise funds and support for team member Sara McKillip, who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. Photo by Jill Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | Throughout each school year, different sports programs will host games where they will raise funds for different causes and awareness campaigns.

For the Lake Placid varsity volleyball team, their Oct. 16 home game will be a fundraiser for a personal cause.

The Blue Bombers will host the “Paint the Gym Lavender” night, with all proceeds going to help in the care and treatment of Sara McKillip, a member of the team who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The team is asking everyone to show up for the game wearing purple or lavender colors, along with selling lavender t-shirts with the expression “Playing #4 Sara” on them.

The game is expected to start at 6 p.m., as the Blue Bombers will be hosting Peru. For more information, contact coach Donna Moody at 523-2474, ext. 4116.