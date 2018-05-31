‘Park-A-Palooza’ blowout slated this weekend

× Expand Photo provided A Park-A-Palooza to benefit the West Chazy Rec Park is set for June 3.

WEST CHAZY | Park-A-Palooza is coming to West Chazy this Sunday.

The event will benefit ongoing renovations at the West Chazy Rec Park (George E. Deno Memorial Park) in West Chazy.

At the center of this community blowout is a highly-anticipated event called “Cow Plop Bingo.”

Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like:

A field is sectioned off with small squares. Attendees buy tickets and are assigned random squares.

A cow is brought in.

And if you’re lucky — it’ll make a “deposit” in your square, and you’ll win $100.

Other activities will include everything from a water target practice game, with help from the local fire department; to pony rides and a petting zoo.

A local radio station will be on-site with music. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will have staff available for car seat checks. There’ll be a bake sale (“We’re still accepting donations,” town councilman and committee member Jerry Deno said) and food trucks serving up treats.

Over 30 vendors have signed up to participate.

“We’ll have just about everything,” said event organizer Bonnie Gonyo.

Find out more at facebook.com/westchazyrecpark.

PARK PROGRESS

A group of residents, the West Chazy Recreation Park Revitalization Committee, have been actively fundraising for upgrades to the park since last year.

Items on the agenda include a new playground, complete with a slide, monkey bars, swings and wheelchair access. The committee also wants to rehab an existing tennis and basketball court and incorporate pickleball, open a new walking trail and bolster security to stave off vandalism efforts.

With help from a number of local organizations, the New York State Health Foundation and Clinton County, they’ve raised around $63,000 of their $77,000 goal in just a few months.

“I mean, it’s incredible,” Deno told his peers at a committee meeting last week. “I never thought we’d raise this so quickly.”

The Park-A-Palooza, set for June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Chazy Recreation Park, is expected to be the committee’s biggest fundraiser of the year.