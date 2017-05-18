‘Pedal to Plate’ culinary bicycling tour set for next Saturday

BRANT LAKE — Bicycling enthusiasts will be pedaling through northern Warren County in a second annual culinary tour next weekend, and reservations are still being accepted.

Pedal-to-Plate, formerly known as Fork-to-Fork, is being held May 20 in a 55-mile tour of the area as registered bicyclists stop in local eateries and sample their specialties. The biking trip will start in Brant Lake at The Hub and take the riders around three scenic lakes and through Adirondack hamlets.

Food samplings will be held at such enterprises as the Adirondack General Store, Black Bear Restaurant and Stone Bridge & Caves ice cream stand in Pottersville; The Bullhouse, Panther Mountain Inn, The Odd Duck and Main Street Ice Cream Parlor in Chestertown; Sticks & Sones and Flanagan’s Pub & Grill in Schroon Lake; as well as Cafe Adirondack and The Crossroads in Chester.

A longer circuit of 75 miles includes stops in North Creek.

The ride concludes back at The Hub where Paradox Brewery will be conducting a “tap takeover” featuring a wide variety of their boutique beers on tap, Hub proprietor Drew Cappabianca said Monday.

For several years, The Hub has combined the friendly socializing of a tavern with creative food plus bicycle repair and sales as well as hosting bicycle tours.

Now open for the season, The Hub’s present hours are Friday through Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. On weekends, The Pub routinely hosts a spirited, outgoing Millennial crowd augmented by others of all ages. On Saturday evenings, The Hub hosts live music.

About 80 people signed up for last year’s edition of the culinary bicycle tour. This year, Cappabianca said he expected as many as 150. Most of the bicyclists hail from the lower Adirondacks and the Capital Region.

To register, go to the website: Bikereg.com/F2F.

Registration is $45 — or $50 for the longer trek. Branded T-Shirts for the event cost $18.

The tour is co-sponsored by The Hub, the North Warren Chamber of Commerce and the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance.