‘Print Sprint’ slated for April 1-2

PLATTSBURGH — CVTM Robotics will host the Adirondack Coast 3D Print Sprint on April 2. The event is a 24 hour 3D printing competition for high school and college students. Pre-registered teams will be given a challenge on April 1 and will have 24 hours to research, design and print their devices. The public is invited to attend Sunday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to watch the teams finalize their devices and see the teams present their results and test their devices. The event will be held at the CVTM Robotics Center located in the Kids’ Station Building.

