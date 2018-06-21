‘Respect your conscience and mind your heart’: Dem leaders urge primary voters to choose a candidate who can defeat Stefanik

× Expand File photo Democrats are pleading with voters to choose a candidate wisely in next week's primary contest to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik in November. “The candidate that you may most closely agree with might not have the potential to be a contender in November,” said committee chairs in a joint statement on Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Party brass have watched from the sidelines during the year-long Democratic primary contest to select a candidate to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik in November.

Now days before voters head to the polls on Tuesday, all 12 Democratic committee chairs in New York’s 21st Congressional District are calling for voters to “respect your conscience and mind your heart” and cast their vote for someone who can actually win the “moderate to conservative” district.

“The candidate that you may most closely agree with might not have the potential to be a contender in November,” said the chairs in a joint written statement branded as a plea for unity. “As a matter of doing the most possible good with your vote, please prioritize the candidate who you believe can actually unseat Stefanik in November."

Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson will face off next Tuesday in the hard-fought contest.

The fall midterms are the “single most important election since the Nixon era," said the chairs, because it will provide a "cataclysmic rebuke of everything inhumane that is being fostered by the Trump agenda."

The White House has been mired in controversy and scandal since Trump took office last January, energizing the grassroots movement, including pockets of activists in even the most remote Adirondack communities.

At present, the country continues to rage over an “zero tolerance” immigration crackdown that has drawn derision from politicians, corporate leaders, the religious community and average citizens for separating children from their families after they have illegally entered the U.S. at the southern border.

“In order to send this rubber stamp for Trump back to her D.C. penthouse on K Street, we need to be unified behind a candidate that can actually beat her," said the statement.

The Stefanik campaign did not immediately respond for comment.

'AGREE ON 95 PERCENT'

New York’s 21st Congressional District constitutes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.

Contests in 2014 and 2016 did not yield primaries, and each candidate lost divisively to Stefanik, a Republican who is seeking a third term.