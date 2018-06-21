‘Respect your conscience and mind your heart’: Dem leaders urge primary voters to choose a candidate who can defeat Stefanik

File photo
Democrats are pleading with voters to choose a candidate wisely in next week's primary contest to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik in November. “The candidate that you may most closely agree with might not have the potential to be a contender in November,” said committee chairs in a joint statement on Wednesday.
PLATTSBURGH | Party brass have watched from the sidelines during the year-long Democratic primary contest to select a candidate to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik in November.
Now days before voters head to the polls on Tuesday, all 12 Democratic committee chairs in New York’s 21st Congressional District are calling for voters to “respect your conscience and mind your heart” and cast their vote for someone who can actually win the “moderate to conservative” district.
“The candidate that you may most closely agree with might not have the potential to be a contender in November,” said the chairs in a joint written statement branded as a plea for unity. “As a matter of doing the most possible good with your vote, please prioritize the candidate who you believe can actually unseat Stefanik in November."
Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson will face off next Tuesday in the hard-fought contest.
The fall midterms are the “single most important election since the Nixon era," said the chairs, because it will provide a "cataclysmic rebuke of everything inhumane that is being fostered by the Trump agenda."
The White House has been mired in controversy and scandal since Trump took office last January, energizing the grassroots movement, including pockets of activists in even the most remote Adirondack communities.
At present, the country continues to rage over an “zero tolerance” immigration crackdown that has drawn derision from politicians, corporate leaders, the religious community and average citizens for separating children from their families after they have illegally entered the U.S. at the southern border.
“In order to send this rubber stamp for Trump back to her D.C. penthouse on K Street, we need to be unified behind a candidate that can actually beat her," said the statement.
The Stefanik campaign did not immediately respond for comment.
'AGREE ON 95 PERCENT'
New York’s 21st Congressional District constitutes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.
Contests in 2014 and 2016 did not yield primaries, and each candidate lost divisively to Stefanik, a Republican who is seeking a third term.
Each of the five remaining candidates agree on 95 percent of district and federal issues, said the committee chairs.
All have espoused similar ideas on health care, climate change, infrastructure, campaign finance reform and environmental issues.
But some are more moderate than others:
Cobb and Wilson, for instance, have occupied more centrist territory on health care, refusing to issue full-throated support for Medicare for All, while Ratigan has eviscerated Democrats and Republicans with equal fervor for perpetuating what he contends is a "broken political system."
Martz has portrayed herself as a jobs creator, while Nelson has fully embraced Bernie Sanders-type populist progressivism.
“Due respect to the chairs, they are wrong about how to win conservative leaning districts,” Nelson wrote on Twitter.
He pointed at Christine Pellegrino, a Sanders delegate and public schoolteacher who won a 2017 special election for a state Assembly in a conservative-leaning district on Long Island.
“Grassroots progressives are the best for conservative leaning districts," Nelson said. "Biggest upset in NY political history a 35 point swing from 2016 to 2017."
Nelson continued: “It's also bad political strategy. Running conservative Democrats has been a sure loser for the party over the last 10 years. This kind of thinking is what got us Trump. Also there's a green in this race again that cannot be ignored. A self styled moderate has a 3-5 percent handicap.”
'RUBBER STAMP'
Democratic chairs have stayed neutral in the year-long race, refusing to make endorsements or provide institutional support.
Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-held seats to take back the house.
New York’s 21st Congressional District has not yet been targeted by national Democrats during this election cycle, and is marked “Safe Republican” by non-partisan Beltway rankers, including the Cook Political Report.
President Trump carried the district by 14 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016, noted Jude Seymour, a former reporter and current political observer, on Twitter.
“Do the Democrats honestly think ‘rubber stamp for Trump’ is a winning attack strategy?” Seymour wrote. “Also: Voters didn't care about any alleged penthouse in 2014 & 2016. Why would 2018 be different?”
Essex County Republican Party Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland said, "It seems the Democratic Party is desperate for unity. Given the fact their candidates have lurched so far to left, and have disenfranchised large portions of their base, now they're going to have a struggle to try to unite around any of the possible candidates, any of whom will glean a small percentage of the total vote."
Voters head to the polls on June 26.
Lynn Kahn will appear on the ballot in November as the Green Party candidate.