‘Ride to Remember’ honors memory of loving mother

× Expand Stock photo biker and motorbike ready to ride The annual Ride to Remember returns for its 13th year on July 14.

PLATTSBURGH | Barbara Tobin was the epitome of a loving housewife.

The mother of seven kids, her family was the apple of her eye, and she reveled in having them all under one roof whenever she could.

“She just really took joy in spending time with her loved ones,” her daughter Kathleen Freeman said.

She loved to sew, and cook, and she loved her husband Frank until the day he died.

Her life wasn’t always idyllic, but where it wasn’t, she took joy in helping others and had a village of people who cared deeply for her.

It was in her late 60s when things started to change.

A pivotal moment came when Tobin was faced with a parking lot full of cars and realized, with a pang of fear, that she had no idea where her car was.

That’s something that happens to a lot of people, Freeman said. But for her mother, it took a lot of time and effort and help from others to find her car.

“She couldn’t remember what she had for breakfast, but could go back 30 years and tell you of a memory,” Freeman said. “She’d make toast then put it in the microwave until smoke rolled.

“We started noticing different things like that.”

She was diagnosed with dementia in her late 60s, and though she continued living at home for some time, she was eventually moved into a nursing home.

She passed away in 2005, at the age of 78.

But the memory of this beautiful woman, pure of heart and dutiful to her family until the end, lingers on in those that had the privilege to love her.

In her honor, her family kickstarted the Ride to Remember, an annual motorcycle ride through the scenic streets of the Adirondacks to raise money for local adult care centers.

It started with just a few people in 2006, and Freeman always told herself that when people stopped coming, she’d stop planning the event.

“I keep saying, ‘I’ll keep doing this until it starts to fall off,’” she said. “But I can honestly say every year we’ve really raised a significant amount of money.”