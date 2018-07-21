‘Road to Dannemora’ lands in Keene

× Expand Photo provided Cast members Anya Kazmierczak and Adeline Blue from the upcoming production “Road to Dannemora” pose in inmate costumes.

KEENE VALLEY | By its title, you may think that the upcoming production by the Book & Blanket Players has something to do with the infamous Dannemora prison break in 2015.

But “Road to Dannemora,” a musical written in 2011 by then-16 year old Sam Balzac, predated the escape of inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat and the subsequent manhunt that captivated the North Country for nearly a month.

“There is an escape, but the escapees are fictional characters drawn from the author’s imagination,” said Kathleen Recchia, the musical’s producer and co-creator, in a statement.

The Book & Blanket Players Youth Theatre will bring the comedy back into the spotlight on July 28 at Keene Valley Central School. Their one-night-only performance is slated for 7 p.m., and admission is free.

The musical pays homage to the old-fashioned entertainment of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, Abbott and Costello and the Marx Brothers, with special tributes to local artists and icons like Arto Monaco, the creator of the old Upper Jay Land of Make Believe theme park.

The show has many featured parts and lots of opportunities to “make ‘em laugh,” Recchia said in a statement.

The performance next weekend will come after a week-long, rigorous musical theater workshop, where a directorial team will whip the cast of kids ages 8-18 into shape.

A new member of the team this year is vocal coach Alisa Endsley, a renown Broadway actress who has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, director Trevor Nunn and Tony Award-winning actors Patti Lupone, George Hearn and Betty Buckley.

The troupe will also welcome choreographer Maddy Runyon into the mix this year.

The upcoming revival of “Road to Dannemora” will mark the group’s eighth year of musical-in-a-week programs.

Learn more by calling 518-708-3606, or via email at bookinnjay@aol.com.