‘Safety Day’ set for Saturday

× Expand Photo courtesy Plattsburgh Farmers' and Crafters' Market

PLATTSBURGH | Eight state and local law enforcement, public safety and health agencies will converge on the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters’ Market this Saturday.

The market’s “Safety Day,” designed to offer kids a hands-on educational experience, is the fourth in a series of themed events hosted by the local market this summer.

Representatives from New York State Police, the Plattsburgh City Police Department, the Plattsburgh City Fire Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Health Department and Berkshire Farm Center are slated to attend.

New York State Forest Rangers and a representative from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will also be on-site.

The DEC rep will conduct a K-9 tracking demonstration, New York State Police will have a seat belt safety demonstration, the sheriff’s office will man a car seat safety check, ID registration and fingerprinting station, and the Clinton County smoke simulator trailer will be open for demonstrations.

Food will be available at the Dogfather food cart and Wally’s Cotton Candy, and Kit-Kat Designs will provide face-painting for kids. Jay Lesage will perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A blood drive is also on the docket, and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office will team up with law firm Martin, Harding and Mazotti to pass out free bicycle helmets for kids.

State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) is expected to attend and speak at 9:45 a.m. about the importance of taking proper safety precautions, according to organizer Shane Dutil.

Whether it be domestic violence, a house fire or mental illness, the event is designed to bring together agencies from the health, law enforcement and public safety sectors to promote the resources available here.

“This event will give you the resources to help you prepare before something happens, during and after something happens,” Dutil said.

“It’s going to be fun, but it’s also going to offer great take-home knowledge.”

The market’s Safety Day runs Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more at facebook.com/plattsburghfarmerscraftersmarket.