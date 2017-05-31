‘Senior Day’ to see NCCS grads take walk down memory lane

× The Northeastern Clinton Central School graduating class of 2017 will be participating in its first ever Senior Day on June 6, when they will walk the halls of Rouses Point Elementary, Mooers Elementary and the middle school in their caps and gowns. Pictured above (L-R) are seniors Colby Boire, Parker Favreau and Nicole Khater. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — Nicole Khater just had to raise her hand for a piece of candy in Diane Gillette’s fifth-grade class.

It was a treat for students to take a trip to the candy house.

Seven years later, it’s a memory the graduating Northeastern Clinton Central School senior cherishes.

Khater and her classmates will relive those memories during the district’s first-ever Senior Day on June 6, when they will walk the halls of Rouses Point Elementary, Mooers Elementary and the middle school in their caps and gowns.

Colby Boire hopes to touch base with some of his old teachers.

“I hope they’ll be really happy to see us again,” he said. “I know I’ll be happy to see them.”

But some students will not be able to take a trip down memory lane — including those who attended St. Mary’s Academy, which closed before burning down in 2015.

A few students, like Parker Favreau, will be seeing schools completely unfamiliar to them.

Favreau started his education at Chazy Central Rural School and transferred to NCCS in 9th grade.

Despite not knowing the teachers, Favreau is still looking forward to visiting the schools, especially Rouses Point Elementary where his brother goes.

“It will be new to me,” he said. “But I’m still excited.”

UPCOMING GRADUATION

This first-ever event will kick-off the senior’s long-awaited wait for graduation, which is slated for June 23.

“I can’t say I’m ready to get out because what I’ve done in school has had such an impact on my life,” Khater said. “It’s bittersweet.”

Boire is planning on going to the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Services, while both Khater and Favreau are going to attend SUNY Plattsburgh.

Khater wants to become a physician assistant to continue her love of working with kids.

Favreau is debating between teaching or entering a career in law enforcement.

“I’m curious to see how I feel after I graduate,” he said. “It’s going to be tough.”

The seniors left words of wisdom for those just starting their educational journey:

“Make the most of the time you have here,” said Boire. “It will be gone before you know it.”