‘Shrek’ marks first theater troupe collab

Photo provided The Adirondack Regional Theater is teaming up with Chazy Music Theatre for a joint production of "Shrek, The Musical" in 2018.

PLATTSBURGH | Two local theater companies will collaborate on a “Shrek” inspired musical next year.

The production, based on the 2001 Dreamworks Animation film, will mark the first time the Adirondack Regional Theater and the Chazy Music Theatre have staged a musical together.

“It’s getting tougher and tougher for theater groups to have enough money to do these things,” said ART co-founder Tom Lavin. “We just thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to get these two groups together?’ We’re looking at it as a very cool relationship.”

The choice to tell the story of the lovable green ogre stemmed from the groups’ desire to stage something that could be accessible, family-friendly and open to adults and kids alike, Lavin said.

The first of meeting for those interested in participating is slated for Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chazy Central Rural School auditorium.

There are plenty of roles available, according to Lavin.

“There could be a cast in the 30-40s,” he said.

Auditions are scheduled for Dec. 1-2 at Chazy Central.

Rehearsals are expected to last for about two and a half months, starting in January 2018, according to Lavin.

The troupes’ performance of “Shrek” is set for March 22-25, 2018 at Chazy Central.

For community members interested in helping out — while avoiding the spotlight — there will a number of positions available, Lavin said. The troupes will need help with set building, makeup, costume design, advertising and sales.

“We’d love to have as many people as possible,” said Lavin.

“There’s a lot of things that people can do to help.”

The original production of “Shrek, The Musical,” written by David Lindsay-Abaire with music by Jeanie Tesori, landed on Broadway for a 12 month run in December 2008.

The original production won a Tony Award in 2009 for Best Costume Design and three Drama Desk Awards.

The Oscar-winning flick grossed a worldwide total of $484.4 million and sold approximately 47.2 million tickets in the United States alone.

For more information on the audition process for the upcoming Adirondack Regional Theater, Chazy Music Theater collaboration, visit adktheatre.com or chazymusictheatre.org.