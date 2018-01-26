‘Snowball’ series rolling into Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo provided The annual Snowball event series returns next month with dozens of family-friendly outings throughout the area.

PLATTSBURGH | In the North Country, putting a shoulder to the blustery winter wind and pushing through the season is a part of life.

This year, in a winter characterized by below-freezing temperatures, one group of residents are encouraging their community to go out and have some fun before the snow melts away.

This is the Clinton County Child Care Council of the North Country’s first year co-organizing the Snowball winter celebration series, an annual events run that aims to offer fun family-friendly outings to North Country residents.

“The Snowball has always been a celebration of winter in the North Country,” “There’s only so many snowmen you can build,” said Lori McDowell, a family connections coordinator for the council.

A moonlight snowshoe trek through Cadyville Park kicks off this year’s festivities.

On Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m., residents can bring their flashlights to the park for an evening of walking through the woods.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “The town marks each trail by color, so people can choose whether they’d like to walk one mile or more.”

What follows is a myriad of family-friendly events at the Strand Center for the Arts, Champlain Centre Mall, Mountain Lake PBS, Plattsburgh Public Library, local museums and more.

The bulk of Snowball series events are free, with the exception of sculpting and arts classes at the Strand Center, and run throughout the month of February.

The series is sponsored by Plattsburgh Pediatrics and coordinated by the Child Care Coordinating Council.

To learn more about the events on tap, call 518-561-4999.