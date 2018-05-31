‘Spirit of Ianelli’ nominations sought

× Expand File photo The Mayor’s Cup Regatta & Festival Committee is seeking nominations to receive this year’s Ianelli Award. Pictured: Former state Assemblywoman Janet Duprey receiving the award from Mayor Colin Read.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Mayor’s Cup is just around the corner, and the committee tasked with planning it is currently seeking nominations for an annual award given out during the festivities.

The “Spirit of Ianelli” award, named after former City of Plattsburgh Mayor John Ianelli, is a prestigious honor bestowed on a resident or group that exemplifies the same community-minded spirit that inspired the former mayor over 40 years ago, according to a news release from the committee.

“It’s about having a can-do spirit, really rolling up your sleeves, getting things done and being very committed to the community,” said Joanne Dahlen, past president of the Sunrise Rotary and co-chair of the Mayor’s Cup committee.

Nominations, including your contact information, the nominee’s contact information and examples of their community spirit, can be submitted to jkdahlen@thedevelopcorp.com no later than June 7.

The awards ceremony is set for July 7 at 6 p.m. at the Naked Turtle on Dock Street. Mayor Colin Read has signed on for a second year to present the award.

Past honorees include former state Assemblywoman Janet Duprey, late Adirondack icon Gordie Little, the local law enforcement of Clinton County and Kat and Sally Booth.

“The mix even of the last three winners — it’s such a really interesting, diverse group of people but all so incredibly committed to the community, and I think that’s what makes this award so exciting,” Dahlen told The Sun. “Collectively, they really speak to what the award’s all about.”

Hosted by Sunrise Rotary and the City of Plattsburgh, this year marks the 41st annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta & Festival. The four-day celebration includes a sailing regatta, post-race BBQ and awards ceremony, live outdoor music, family arts and kid’s activities, and more. Additional details about this year’s festivities are forthcoming. Learn more at mayorscup.com.