‘Suspicious’ human remains found near Lake George town hall

× Expand Thom Randall Police investigators emerge from the woods behind the Lake George Town Hall where human skeletal remains were found on Friday.

LAKE GEORGE | Human skeletal remains were found along with clothing and a gym bag Friday morning in the woods near the Lake George Town Hall.

State police, who were investigating for hours afterwards, said they were “suspicious” of the discovery.

Lake George resident Nancy Jeffts discovered the remains as she was walking her dog along the Niagara Mohawk right-of-way near the Adirondack Northway Exit 22 spur, about 130 yards behind the town hall, property co-owner John Root said.

Jeffts contacted town officials, who called Root, a village trustee, and he went to the scene soon afterwards, Root said.

Jeffts lead him to the scene, and they saw a pelvic bone with a hip socket, a thigh bone and vertebrae. More skeletal remains were discovered inside a hoodie partially covered in leaves, Root added.

Beside the remains were a weathered athletic shoes and a gym bag emblazoned with the slogan “Bon Voyage.”

× 1 of 4 Expand John Root Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson and town board members Nancy Stannard and Dan Hurley also responded to the scene Friday afternoon. × 2 of 4 Expand John Root Law enforcement said they are “suspicious” of the discovery. × 3 of 4 Expand John Root Beside the remains were a weathered athletic shoes and a gym bag emblazoned with the slogan “Bon Voyage.” × 4 of 4 Expand John Root Human skeletal remains were found along with clothing and a gym bag Friday, April 20 in the woods near the Lake George Town Hall. Prev Next

Root — who owns the 6.25-acre plot of land along with restaurant owner/developer John Carr — said he met state police at his house at about noon to talk about the discovery.

At about 1 p.m., police investigators were at the scene to review the findings.

State police investigator Jim West, who was waiting for state police forensic specialists to examine the skeleton and associated items, said that he and several other investigators at the scene considered the discovery “suspicious.”

Authorities did not reveal the contents of the bag.

In the town hall, West asked town clerk Deborah Foley and her staff whether anyone had been reported missing. He also asked for the name and phone number of a coordinator of the foreign workers, hundreds of whom hold temporary jobs in Lake George each summer.

Town Councilwoman Marisa Muratori speculated that someone who was driving up the Northway within the past several years might have dumped the remains into the woods — as had occurred in another incident about a decade ago.

About two years ago, Muratori was seeking to create a park out of the woodsy acreage.

At that time, she and other town officials and a consultant hiked through the woods. She said Friday that she had not seen the remains, gym bag or clothing during that tour of the woods.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson and town board members Nancy Stannard and Dan Hurley also responded to the scene Friday afternoon.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.