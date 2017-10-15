‘Sweethearts & Heroes’ leader urges teachers to show up for students

× Jason Spector is one of the founding members of Sweethearts & Heroes, a group that educates people on the impact of bullying. Spector spoke to a group of teachers from the True North School Districts at the Johnsburg Central School on Oct. 6. Spector urged teachers to be available to students as either a sweetheart or hero. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | Jason Spector told a group of teachers from the True North School Districts that they need to “show up on game day,” as far as meeting the needs of at-risk students.

A group of teachers hailing from the North Warren, Johnsburg, Minerva, Schroon Lake, Indian Lake, Long Lake and Newcomb Central Schools gathered at Johnsburg Central School for a professional development day on Oct. 6.

Spector, a varsity wrestling coach and amateur mixed martial artist, has been a physical education teacher for 17 years.

He told the gathered teachers that their own mindset was 60 percent of the motivation for their kids’ success in school.

“What do you get? You get kids to respond with wonderment and awe,” he said. “That’s your mindset.”

Spector referenced the “Pillow Test” with a quote from legendary basketball coach John Wooden, who said: “The softest pillow is a clear conscience.”

“If (at the end of the day) you said, ‘I wish I had...’ you failed the test,” he said.

Having regrets is serious, said Spector, telling the story of a student who committed suicide.

“I wish I had done more.”

The biggest cause of student suicide is not bullying or depression, but the lack of people who are willing to be a sweetheart or hero to students around them, according to Spector.

Being a sweetheart or hero is a marathon, not a sprint, he said.

Spector told the story of a student who was brought to him by a special education teacher, saying the boy wanted to be on the wrestling team.

He took the student on and for several years the boy was winless as a wrestler.

At one point, Spector asked the boy why he continued to wrestle.

“He said, ‘Because this is the first place I’ve ever been accepted.’”

The boy finished his final year of wrestling with a 30-3 season record.